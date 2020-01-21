Out On Limb a Limb Shikar Climbing Stick

by

The guys at Out On A Limb created a lot of buzz at the 2020 ATA Show with their new Shikar climbing stick. This climbing stick can be customized with either a single step, or double steps. It’s extremely lightweight, and has a very slim profile when broken down. This climbing stick won gold for New Product Release at this year’s ATA Show.

Take a closer look at the Out On a Limb Shikar climbing stick in the video below…

Shikar is the Light and Compact Stick Option

The crew at Out On a Limb are calling the Shikar the lightest and most packable treestand climbing stick on the market. Weighing in at just 24 ounces, the Shikar is said to be the new standard in lightweight climbing sticks. They are the perfect option for the run-n-gun bowhunter or saddle hunter.

The Shikar stick is built with 90-degree rotating standoffs, making them adaptable to pretty much any tree.

Specs on the Shikar Climbing Stick

100% American Made

Each stick weighs 24oz (without attachment method)

300LB weight rating

17 1/8 inches step to step

Offered in both single and double steps

Double step sticks are 27” when folded

Single step sticks are 23” when folded

Width of steps are 4.5” to center of stick

Rugged no slip design on steps

Each stick has a built-in aider attachment hole located at the bottom of the stick

Variety of attachment methods available

Optional platform available (The Scout) adds only 8oz to the stick.

The company also has their Scout platform that can be added to the stick for saddle hunting. The Scout simply replaces the top step on the stick to give you a place to stand when hunting from a saddle. The Scout only adds 8 ounces to the already super light 24 ounce stick. The Scout was designed for the serious minimalist hunter that wants to get to the woods and in a tree carrying as little extra weight as possible.

Prices for the Shikar climbing stick start at $89. The Scout platform is priced at $69. You can check them out at www.outonalimbmfg.com.