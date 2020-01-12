by

Stealth Cam ups their game for 2020 with the introduction of their all-new Stealth Cam Fusion cellular camera. It’s a compact and affordable cellular camera that makes scouting and recon quicker and easier than ever.

Take a closer look at the Stealth Cam Fusion cellular camera in the video below…

The biggest features of the new Stealth Cam Fusion cellular camera is its simplicity in setup as well as its price. Priced at $149.99, the Stealth Cam Fusion is an incredibly affordable cellular camera option. But it’s also really easy to get set up and start grabbing photos from the properties you hunt. Being a wireless camera, it’s the ultimate solution for recon on properties that you’re hunting out of state, or a few hours away – pretty much anywhere that’s not convenient to check on a regular basis.

Setup is quick and easy without the hassle of excessive buttons and menu options. In fact, once installing batteries, you simply scan a QR code to activate the camera and run everything through the Stealth Cam Command app on your phone.

Specs on the Fusion

The Fusion is available for both AT&T and Verizon networks. It’s a 26 megapixel camera with 4 IR emitters and an 80 foot range. It has a variety of data and management plans to meet your needs. Plans start as little as $4 month, to unlimited packages at $15 a month. Pro Bundle packages are also available, allowing you to add additional cameras to your bundle for just $5 each.

Keep up with all the latest from Stealth Cam at www.stealthcam.com.