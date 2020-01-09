Top New Crossbows Of 2020

by

For 2020 we see no slow down in the crossbow market. This year’s crossbows are packed with upgraded features including better triggers, new cocking and de-cocking mechanisms, improved accuracy and, of course, blazing speed. Here is a look at the top new crossbows for 2020.

Ten Point Vapor RS470

Tenpoint keeps it crossbows fast with the new Vapor RS470 and, as the name implies, thiscrossbow shoots an amazing 470 FPS with pinpoint accuracy. The Vapor RS470 comes in asmall package at just 6.5 inches wide. The TEX-X stock and lightweight 7075-T6 aircraft grade aluminum riser bring the weight to just 8 lbs. The Micro-TRAC aluminum barrel reduces the flight deck surface area by 50% which translates to reduces friction and longer string life. The new ACUslide features the Auto-Brake-Gear-System allowing for silent cocking and safe and controlled decocking. The Vapor RS470 ships fully assembled and includes the Evo-X Marksman Precision scope, a STAG hard case, 6 EVO-X lighted Centerpunch carbon arrows, 3 Evo-X Center Punch rear deploying broadhead, a sling, and quiver. This package comes starts at $2,899.

Ravin R29x

Ravin brings us a new offering this year with the R29x. This crossbow features Ravin’s popular Helicoil technology allowing it to reach the small 6-inch axle to axle width when cocked. The string and bolt are both free-floating above the rail to ensure accuracy and long string life. 180-foot pounds of kinetic energy fires 400-grain bolts at an impressive 450 fps. Available in two packages, the upgraded Sniper package includes a Tactical Crossbow Scope, Bolts, and Jack Plate Elevation Mount. The Standard package will cost $2,649 while the Sniper Package will run you $3,049.

Excalibur Assassin 400TD

A new addition to Excalibur’s Micro crossbow line is the new Assassin 400TD. This crossbow features the Quick-Loc Technology system which allows you to remove the bow from the stock and then reattach with the push of a button, with no change in accuracy. Other features include a silent Charger crank cocker and a two-stage trigger with an anti-dry fire mechanism. The Assassin measures 20.5 inches wide when cocked and weighs 7.9 lbs. It comes with a Tact-100 illuminates scope, a quiver, 4 Black Eagle Proflight bolts, and a soft case. The Assassin 400TD retails at $1,799.

Barnett HyperFlite EVO 420

The Barnett Hyperflite EVO 420 has some unique design features, including the cam-mounted riser design. This enhances both speed and accuracy. Another feature of the HyperFlite EVO is the aluminum hyper flite track that reduces arrow contact on to just the tip and nock. The Hyperflite EVO weighs 11.5lbs and shots up to 420 fps, has a multi-position buttstock and cheek combo, and belt-drive crank cocking. Sold as a complete package this crossbow will run you $1,599.

Wicked Ridge M-370

With performance past its price point, the Wicked Ridge M-370 weighs only 5.8 lbs, which makes it one of the lightest crossbows on our list, and in the world. It features a narrow 6.5 inch width and is powered by new VX-5 reverse cams allowing for increased cam rotation, in turn enabling up to 370 fps. It includes Tenpoint’s multi-line scope, 3 Alpha-Nock bolts, and quiver. It is priced at a value of $669 with the rope-sled or $769 with the ACUdraw cocking device.

Bear Constrictor

The Constrictor features a 10 inch profile when cocked and shoots 410 fps. The ambidextrous quiver mount allows the hunter to reposition the quiver on either side of the crossbow, or parallel to the riser. Its features and adjustable cheek pad and an anti-dry fire device. The Bear Constrictor comes ready to hunt with 3 Bear X TrueX bolts, quiver, illuminated scope, sling, and cocking rope. MSRP $599

Scorpyd Deathstalker 420

New from Scorpyd is the reverse draw Death Stalker 420. This crossbow features a light and compact design thanks to the one-piece carbon construction. The Death Stalker 42 will accept any AR style stock and weighs 6.2 lbs without accessories. It also features a New Kempf Tech Integrated Trigger Housing & Scope Rail System and delivers speeds up to 420 feet per second. The complete package includes a crossbow, rope cocker, Hawke scope, 3 arrow quiver and 6 arrows for a price of $1,300.

Centerpoint CP400

Centerpoint introduces the new CP400 crossbow , utilizing Helicoil technology along with a custom riser and stock its ultra-slim width of just 6” when cocked makes it one of the most compact crossbows on this list. Its shoots speeds of up to 400fps with incredible accuracy. It also features anti-dry fire and an auto safety. The Centerpoint CP400 provides a substantial amount of features at a value price of $899.

Carbon Express AXE 405

The AXE405 is another lightweight compact new crossbow for 2020 weighing in at 9.5 lbs and having a cocked axle to axle width of 10 inches. It features a crank cock and de-cock system that can be stopped or continued from any position and decocked. The AXE 405 has a revere draw configuration to help keep it balanced, and it delivers arrows up to 405 fps. The new AXE 405 sells for $1499.

Killer Instinct Swat XP

New from Killer Instinct crossbows is the ultra-compact Swat XP, which measures in at 9.125” wide and just 27” long. The Swat XP utilizes the full length of the bow to create its power and launches arrows at 415 feet per second. The Accutac™ Barrel System provides 360 degree guidance and support to reduce the amount of crossbolt oscillation, which makes for a more accurate crossbow. The Killer Instinct Swat XP pacakage includes a LUMIX SPEED RING 1.5 – 5 x 32 IR-E Scope, Rope Cocker, String Suppressors, 5-Bolt Quiver, (3) SWAT XP Bolts (400 Grains) and Field Tips, Stick of Rail Lube. MSRP $999.