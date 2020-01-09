John Dudley Partners with PSE

by

There was a lot of buzz around the PSE booth this morning on the first day of the 2020 ATA show. Over the last week, PSE has been promoting several big announcements to happen on Day 1 of the show. The first big announcement of the day revealed John Dudley would be partnering with PSE to unleash a Nock On series of bows for the Nock On Nation fans.

Pete Shepley, founder of PSE, boldly stated, “We promised the PSE Nation that we had huge things planned for 2020 and partnering with John Dudley and the NOCK ON brand proves it. Not only is Dudley one of the most talented archers and bowhunters in the world, but his ability to educate and advocate for archery and bowhunting is second to none. He brings a wealth of technical knowledge and in-the-field, practical experience along with a community that loves seeing him share his experiences. I can promise you, we’ve got some big things we are working on and I can’t wait to introduce them to archers and bowhunters everywhere. But — this is just the beginning.”

Dudley shared that the move was an effort to return to his roots. “As I’ve gone through my career in archery, I think it’s important that I want to return back to my roots,” said Dudley.

Dudley has taken bowhunter information and education to a whole new level through his Nock On podcasts, Youtube channel and archery school. His audience, better known as, Nock On Nation, is a faithful following of archers and bowhunters that have come to know him as the guru on becoming a deadlier archer through his expert advice and words of wisdom.

“I’m truly humbled for the opportunity to work so closely with such an iconic industry leader and brand,” stated Dudley. “My life’s goal is to grow archery to the highest capacity possible. I know this is also a dream of Pete Shepley and the reason why I knew this partnership is so valuable to everyone enjoying our sport. My very first bow was a PSE and shooting those bows through my teenage years carved out my heart for archery. I am honored to get back to my roots and I’m 100% committed and excited to work with the PSE team to bring bowhunters and target archers around the world an even higher level of product, knowledge and archery experience.”

The Nock On bows available from PSE include the PSE Nock On EVO NTN and the Nock on Carbon Air Mach 1, both inspired by Dudley.

The Nock On EVO NTN is the bow Dudley first shared with the folks in attendance at the PSE unveiling. It’s a slick looking bow rig with some cool features added by Dudley.

In fact, Dudley made numerous design tweaks to PSE’s standard EVO riser, including an innovative riser ready kickstand. It’s perfect for hunting in the blind or propping up on the range. The riser shelf has a special arrow-holding trough feature designed for a limb-driven arrow rest. The riser has also been customized with dual tapped arrow rest holes for a rock-solid lockdown.

This is also the first bow produced by PSE to wear GORE OPTIFADE Subalpine camouflage by SITKA, that pairs perfectly with the new timber green matte finish.

Specs on the Nock On EVO NTN 33

BRACE HEIGHT: 7″ AXLE-TO-AXLE: 33” ATA/IBO SPEED: 322-314 FPS LETOFF: 80-90% MASS WEIGHT: 4.5 LBS. DRAW LENGTH RANGE: 26 – 31½”” DRAW WEIGHTS (LBS.): 50, 60, 65, 70