by

In 2020, it has become clear that measuring a bow simply by looking at the on-paper specs – length, brace height, speed, and weight – is no longer good enough. Advancements in bow technology for this year center around accuracy, tunability, dependability. Features that not only make them easier to set up and shoot, but deadlier on the range and in the field. Many of this year’s top new bows are offered in a family or series, providing archers with options to choose the size and model that works best for them, rather than taking a one size fits all approach.

Here is a look at the best new bows for 2020.

Mathews VXR

While the VXR may share similarities with last year’s Vertix, this bow is anything but a copy. Available in two models, a 28 inch and 31.5 inch axle-to-axle length, the VXR sports an all-new extended riser design which borrows the 6 bridge configuration from their award-winning TRX target line. By extending the riser and changing the angle of the limbs, Mathews has created a platform that is more stable throughout the shot while also helping to maximize cam efficiencies. Speaking of cams, the VXR is powered by the powerful Crosscentric cam system with Switchweight technology. Also new for 2020 is the option Silent Connect System, or SCS. This simple yet innovative system allows you to silently connect a bow sling or tow rope to your bow while in the field. The VXR 28 weighs 4.4 lbs, has a 6 inch brace height and delivers speeds up to 343 feet per second. MSRP is $1,099.

Hoyt Alpha Series

For 2020 Hoyt delivers 2 new bows in their Alpha Series. The Carbon RX-4 Alpha & the Axius Alpha. Both bows feature Hoyt’s new ZTR cam, which is the 3rd generation in the ZT series. This new cam system features a smoother draw, harder back wall and is quieter than ever. At 29.5” axle to axle these are the shortest hunting bows that Hoyt has ever offered. Also new for 2020 is the laterally adjustable grip, which allows the shooter to customize their hand placement on the riser for added tunability. The Alpha series bows also feature a built-in dovetail mount on the riser to accept a Hoyt Ultrarest Integrate rest. Both bows deliver speeds up to 342 fps and have a 6 ⅛” brace height. The Carbon RX-4 Alpha retails for $1699 while the aluminum-risered Axius Alpha sells for $1199.

Bowtech Revolt Series

The highlight of Bowtech’s new Revolt series bows has to be their patented Deadlock cam system. This innovating tuning system allows you to move the cams of the bow left and right on the axles with the turn of a screw, then lock them in place. By adjusting the position of the cams you can micro-tune your bow for pinpoint accuracy, and it requires no bow press, shims or other hardware. The Revolt also features all-new Deadlock limb pockets and Deadlock cable containment. The Revolt comes standard with the Clutch performance grip with an option for the Clutch performance grip which is ¼ inch taller for a slightly more aggresive grip angle. Both grips are available in 4 color options. The Revolt measures 30” axle to axle, has a generous 7 ¼” brace height, weighs 4.4 lbs and delivers speeds up to 335 fps. MSRP on the 2020 Revolt is $1099.

PSE EVO NXT Series

To celebrate their 50th anniversary in archery, PSE is delivering 4 new models in their EVO NXT Series. The 31, 33, 35 and 35 LD (long draw). The EVO NXT bows were a direct response to customer feedback on previous bows and features a more laid-back limb design to cancel hand shock and reduce vibration. The longer riser design provides for a steadier hold and helps to dissipate shot noise. Also new for 2020 are the ComfortGrip with your choice of riser side plates of a molded grip as well as the new lower stabilizer mounting option which PSE says helps increase the pendulum effect of your stabilizer and allows you to hold steadier on target. The EVO NXT 31 has a brace height of 6.5 inches, weighs 4.3 lbs and produces speeds up to 329 fps. MSRP 1099

Elite Kure

Elite has also introduced a new micro-tuning system on their 2020 flagship bow, the Kure, S.E.T technology, which stands for Simplified Exact Tuning, allows you to micro-adjust the angle of the limb pocket without the need for a bow press. Similar to Bowtech’s Deadlock cam, adjusting the limb pocket angle can help account for specific tuning issues without the need to swap cams, shims, washers or other hardware. The 2020 Elite Kure also features the new ASYM Tri-Track cams with Versa Mod rotating module. The Kure feature’s Elite’s signature caged riser design along with new, wider split limbs for added stability. The Kure measures 31” axle to axle, weighs 4.6 lbs and shoots at speeds up to 335 feet per second. MSRP is $1,099

Bear Status EKO

The latest offering in the Bear Legend Series, the 2020 Status features the all new EKO Cam system. EKO stands for “equalized kinetic orientation” and features a spiral cable track that moves closer to the center of the cam as the bow is drawn back. This helps prevent cam lean and provides a more accurate bow. The EKO cam system features adjustable let-off from 75-90% by simply adjusting the position of the rotating cam module. No press needed. Also new for this year is the Align Lock system, which is a leveling system built directly into the riser to aid in aligning 2nd and 3rd axis on your sight. For 2020, the Status comes with new high-performance Contraband bow strings and your choice of 2 grip options. The Status measures in at 33” axle to axle, has a 6” brace height, weighs 4.3 lbs and shoots up to 344 fps. MSRP is $999.

Prime Black Series

New for 2020 from Prime is the Black series. The new Black series is available in four models ranging from 31” inches long all the way up to 39” long. The new Roto cam system features a rotating module to adjust draw length on the fly as well as a new floating yoke system and an adjustable cable stop. A new strong riser design with Centergy technology makes the Prime Black series some of the most well balanced bows ever produced. And with Prime’s SHIELD program, you will get a new set of strings and cables for FREE every 2 years for the life of the bow. The Black 3 measures 33” axle to axle, weighs 4.3 lbs, has a 6.5” brace height and shoots up to 337 fps. MSRP is $999

Obsession Evolution

Obsession has also released a new family of bows for 2020. The Evolution series is available in four models, – the XS, 6, 7 and XL. All Evolution bows feature an all-new riser design and new adjustable 4-track cam system for easy tuning and superior arrow flight. This cam system features a rotating module for adjustments without the need for a bow press. The Evolution 6 is 33.25” long, weighs 4.4 lbs, has a 6” brace height and shoots up to 338 fps. MSRP is $999

Xpedition MX-15

The final bow on our list is the Xpedition MX-15. This new bow features a caged riser and new limb pocket design for added stability. The new hydrid duel stop cam allows you to choose between a softer cable stop, ultra-hard limb stop, or a combintation of both. Draw length adjustments are modular without the need for a press. The MX-15 is the fastest bow on our list with speeds up to 362 feet per second thanks in part to the aggressive 5” brace height. The MX-15 has a 32.75” axle to axle length and sells for $1,099.