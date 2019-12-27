by

Fixed blade or mechanical – which works best?

It’s the million dollar question when it comes to broadhead performance these days. However, thanks to the design of hybrid broadheads, you can now have the best of both worlds. Such is the case with the all-new NAP DK4 hybrid broadhead. The DK4 is the result of extensive testing and development to deliver a new head that takes the broadhead game to the next level. Take a closer look in our NAP DK4 broadhead review.

The DK4 is a hybrid-mechanical broadhead that features a pivoting main blade and two mechanical bleeder blades designed for maximum penetration and deadlier wound channels on big game.

Specs on the NAP DK4 Broadhead

The NAP DK4 is available in 100 and 125 grains. It delivers a 1 3/4″ cutting diameter. The rear mechanical blades are referred to as bleeder blades, but the head is essentially a 4-blade broadhead with massive cutting potential.

Here’s a closer look at how the broadhead works in the video below…

How the NAP DK4 Works

The NAP DK4 hybrid-mechanical broadhead design features a pivoting main blade and two mechanical bleeder blades built for maximum penetration potential. The main blade is a fixed blade. However, upon heavy impact, the blades can pivot, allowing them to deflect around thick bone to maintain momentum and deliver true pass-through power. The Spitfire spring clip technology ensures your blades stay in place in flight, yet deliver the deadliest wound channel possible upon contact.

How Does the DK4 Perform on the Range?

Here’s a closer look at the NAP DK4 in action on the range with our good friend, Keith Beam…

I spent a little time on the range with the DK4 to try it out for myself and found the heads to shoot much like my field points. The beauty of this head is that there are no rubber bands, collars, or 0-rings to replace after each shot. I shot the same broadhead into the target 5 times without fail before finally breaking off one of the bleeder blades.

Bowhunting.com boss, Todd Graf, shot both of his bucks in the 2019 season for the Bowhunt or Die Web Show with the NAP DK4. Easy blood trails and massive wound channels proved to be the standard with this new broadhead on bucks shot in Illinois and Wyoming.

NAP DK4 Broadhead Review – Conclusion

As demonstrated in the video above, the NAP DK4 broadhead delivers the best of both worlds, with long-range accuracy and devastating cutting potential on the target. The DK4 sells for $39.99 per 3-pack. Be sure to give them a look at www.newarchery.com or check them out at your local NAP dealer.