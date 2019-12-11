Best Gear for Cold Weather Hunting

Hunting in the late season can be tough. After months of hunting hard, it can be a mental game to keep after it day after day. However, much of it is simply the ability to handle the cold weather. Don't let the frigid late-season weather keep you out of the deer woods. Here's a look at some of the best cold weather gear for hunting the late season.
Scentlok BE:1 Fortress Parka & Bib ($299.99 each)
The all-new late season gear from Scentlok is easily their best garments yet for helping you handle the late season temperatures, as well as helping you minimize your human scent. It’s waterproof and windproof design ensures you stay dry, warm and protected. It’s super quiet, thanks to its soft and flexible fleece fabric. Ample pockets throughout give you all the room you need for stashing gear and gadgets. The BE:1 series was built for bowhunters and the Fortress garments are tailored for optimum bowhunting performance, featuring full articulation, compression and sculpting with minimal bulk, courtesy of body-mapped Thinsulate insulation.
Sitka Fanatic Jacket & Bib ($449/jacket - $439/Bib)
The Fantic system from Sitka was built to keep you warm and quiet as you prepare for the shot. The company took things to the scientific level when it comes to minimizing noise throughout a hunting garment. It’s built with an enhanced high-loft Berber fleece face paired with and ultra-quiet GORE-TEX Infinium with WindStopper. It’s incredibly quiet, super comfortable and built to last.
Ororo Heated Vest ($149.99)
Keeping your core warm is the key to riding out those long sits in the treestand or deer blind in the winter months. And the Ororo Heated Vest helps you do just that with their Heated Padded Vest. It’s a puffy heated vest that’s water and wind resistant that features heated elements across the left and right hand pockets, as well as the collar back heating areas. It has Low, Medium and High settings for warmth lasting up to 10 hours on low heat setting. It has an included battery with USB port that also allows you to charge a smartphone or other device.
Prois Callaid Down Jacket for Women ($209.99)
The crew at Prois has gone to great lengths to make sure the ladies have quality hunting apparel for their adventures in the field. Their Callaid Down Jacket is one piece that was built for the ultimate comfort in the late season. It’s built with a 100% polyester ripstop fabric and DWR treatment for water resistance. It’s the ultimate insulator garment with 800 Gray Goose water resistant down and deep hand and chest pockets to keep you hands warm too.
LaCrosse Alpha Agility ($150)
The new Alpha Agility boot from LaCrosse is about as comfortable of a boot as you’ll ever find. It’s like a tennis shoe built into a knee-boot, designed to keep you dry and comfortable. Even better, they’re available in a 1200G boot to keep your feet warm and toasty, even on your cold weather, late season hunts.
HSS Heated Muff-Pak ($59.99)
The popular Muff-Pak from Hunter Safety System got a big upgrade for 2019 when the company introduced their all-new Heated Muff-Pak. It’s a super cozy hand muff that’s built with heated coils inside to deliver heat to your hands for up to 5 hours, depending on the USB battery supply you use. It heats up in just a couple minutes and provides the perfect place to hide your hands while you wait on the action to unfold. It also has several pockets built in to it, allowing you to stash your gear and gadgets. It’s almost like a heated fanny pack!
Bowhunt or Die Beanie ($15)
Keep your noggin’ warm and toasty with one of the beanies in the BHOD collection from Bowhunting.com’s online store. Seriously, if your ears aren’t covered in the late season, you’re gonna be cold. Keep your head and ears covered and comfortable with one of these beanies this season. It's a small price to pay to stay warm and comfortable - and look cool doing it.
ThermaCell Heated Insoles ($69)
Cold feet are of the devil. They will ruin a hunt as quick as anything out there. Don’t let cold feet send you back to the truck. Check out the ThermaCell Heated Insoles, designed to keep your feet warm, not hot. Hot feet sweat, and sweat eventually causes your feet to freeze. These insoles will maintain a temperature around 100F-111F. They are controlled by a wireless remote making them user-friendly throughout your hunt. The rechargeable battery (included) charges in 4 hours and lasts up to 5 hours with continuous use on medium setting.
Scentlok Thermal Boot Sock ($14.49)
The socks on your feet can make or break your hunt. So spend the extra money to get the good stuff. Scentlok’s Thermal Boot Sock is the perfect solution to keeping your feet dry and comfortable. As mentioned above, if your feet are sweating, you’ll soon be suffering with cold feet. You need socks designed to wick away that moisture to keep your feet dry and comfortable. The cushioned sole, heel and ankle on these socks ensure all day comfort, helping you stay in the game day after day.
Camp Chef Stryker Stove ($130)
A compact stove is a nice addition to any deer blind or shooting house to warm things up, as well as prep food or drink for the long haul. I like a compact stove that allows me to cook a hot meal, make coffee, or warm up hot chocolate for the kids when setting up for all-day sits. The Camp Chef Stryker 200 is the perfect option for making it happen in the late season. It’s a multi-fuel stove that is super compact and weighs in at just 19 ounces. It sets up really quick and can have water boiling in less than 2 minutes.
