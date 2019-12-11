Best Gear for Cold Weather Hunting

Ororo Heated Vest ($149.99)

www.ororowear.com

Keeping your core warm is the key to riding out those long sits in the treestand or deer blind in the winter months. And the Ororo Heated Vest helps you do just that with their Heated Padded Vest. It’s a puffy heated vest that’s water and wind resistant that features heated elements across the left and right hand pockets, as well as the collar back heating areas. It has Low, Medium and High settings for warmth lasting up to 10 hours on low heat setting. It has an included battery with USB port that also allows you to charge a smartphone or other device.