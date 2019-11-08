2020 Prime Black Bow Review

G5 Prime is the latest to release a look at their lineup of bows for 2020 with their all-new Black Series of compound bows, designed to be lighter, stronger and more adjustable than ever. Prime bows have gained an impressive following over the years with their radically unique parallel cam design. And Prime bow fans are sure to love what the 2020 Prime Black Series is delivering for the new year. Here’s a closer look at the new Prime Black Series bows, available in 3 styles – Prime Black 1, Prime Black 3, and Prime Black 5.
Check out the Prime Black Series Bow Review with the crew at Lancaster Archery in the video below…
Roto Cam System
The Prime Black Series of bows receives a brand new cam system for 2020 with the introduction of the Roto Cam. This new 5-track parallel cam system features what Prime says is the easiest method for adjusting draw length with a self contained system of a rotating mod.
There’s no bow press needed for any adjustments with this slick new bow that’s built to be more shooter-friendly than the bows that came before it. The modules can be adjusted in 1/2″ increments and the system allows for 65% and 90% let-off.
Stealth Riser – Beefed Up and Balanced
The Black Series riser is engineered with advanced technology, boasting a stronger riser design than ever before. It has a more balanced grip position and Centergy Advanced Technology to give you a steadier target hold, whether you’re on the line or in the woods.
Other Popular Bow Features Built Into the Black Series
Flexis AR Flexing Roller Guard – This is an adjustable flexing roller guard system designed to aid the shooter in the tuning process as well as reducing side load caused by the cables.
82x Aluminum – The perfect blend of strength and lightweight performance, this beefed up aluminum riser raises the bar in compound bow construction.
Compression Axle Technology -This unique axle technology maximizes the axle bearing capabilities and prevents slippage of the bearings.
Specs on the Prime Black 1
Axle-to-Axle – 31″
Speed – 333 fps
Brace Height – 7″
Weight – 4.3 lbs.
Draw Lengths – 25.5″ – 31″
Draw Weights – 40, 50, 60, 65, 70, 80 lbs
Price – $1199
Specs on the Prime Black 3
Axle-to-Axle – 33″
Speed – 337 fps
Brace Height – 6.5″
Weight 4.4 lbs.
Draw Lengths – 25.5″ – 31″
Draw Weights – 40, 50, 60, 65, 70 80 lbs.
Price – $1199
Specs on the Prime Black 5
Axle-to-Axle – 35″
Speed – 342 fps
Brace Height – 6″
Weight – 4.5 lbs.
Draw Length – 25.5″ – 31″
Draw Weights – 40, 50, 60, 65, 70, 80 lbs.
Price – $1199
Be sure to check out all the latest from G5 Prime bows and accessories at www.g5prime.com
