2020 Prime Black Bow Review

by

G5 Prime is the latest to release a look at their lineup of bows for 2020 with their all-new Black Series of compound bows, designed to be lighter, stronger and more adjustable than ever. Prime bows have gained an impressive following over the years with their radically unique parallel cam design. And Prime bow fans are sure to love what the 2020 Prime Black Series is delivering for the new year. Here’s a closer look at the new Prime Black Series bows, available in 3 styles – Prime Black 1, Prime Black 3, and Prime Black 5.

Check out the Prime Black Series Bow Review with the crew at Lancaster Archery in the video below…

Roto Cam System

The Prime Black Series of bows receives a brand new cam system for 2020 with the introduction of the Roto Cam. This new 5-track parallel cam system features what Prime says is the easiest method for adjusting draw length with a self contained system of a rotating mod.

There’s no bow press needed for any adjustments with this slick new bow that’s built to be more shooter-friendly than the bows that came before it. The modules can be adjusted in 1/2″ increments and the system allows for 65% and 90% let-off.

Stealth Riser – Beefed Up and Balanced