The Most Important Tree in American History
The Original Food Plot Tree
What is the Best Chestnut Tree to Plant?
Chestnut Hill grows the Dunstan Chestnut, bred by noted plant breeder, Dr. Robert Dunstan, because of its resistance to blight and heavy annual crops of very large, sweet nuts. Dunstan Chestnuts have been grown for 35 years all over the US, from Maine to Michigan and Illinois and south to Florida.
Dunstan Chestnuts grow faster and bear in only 3-5 years (trees planted in colder regions may bear between 5-7 years of age). This is much sooner than oaks which can take 10-20 years. Dunstans have wide soil adaptability, bear nuts every year (no skipped years like oak species) and excellent production – up to 2,000+ lbs/acre.
Best Food Plot Tree to Plant for Deer – Conclusion
When you stop to think about the fact that deer eat white oak acorns like candy, and then realize how much more attractive chestnuts are over even white oak, it seems like a no-brainer to add these trees to the property you’re deer hunting. They grow fast, bear quickly, produce more often, and the deer find them irresistible. What more can you want in food plot tree?
Check out www.chestnuthilloutdoors.com for a wealth of information on planting trees for the deer on your property.
Brodie Swisher
Latest posts by Brodie Swisher (see all)
- What’s the Best Food Plot Tree to Plant for Deer? - Oct 28, 2019
- Trophy Ridge Hotwire Bow Sight - Oct 25, 2019
- Guner Womack Buck Taken in First Year of Bowhunting - Oct 24, 2019
Speak Your Mind