What’s the Best Food Plot Tree to Plant for Deer?

I recently spent some time looking into the best trees to plant at my home farm for deer. I’m continually opening up ground for food plots and to replace gum trees with more desirable and beneficial tree options. I spent a little time talking to the crew at Chestnut Hill Outdoors about the variety of trees they offer and what works best for feeding deer on our property. So what’s the best food plot tree? Read on.

The Most Important Tree in American History

As the name implies, Chestnut Hill Outdoors is big on the Chestnut tree. But I wanted to know exactly why they believe this to be the best tree for food plots and deer. I discovered some interesting information, as well as the sad story on the rise and fall of the American Chestnut tree.

The American chestnut was the most important food and timber tree species in the Eastern hardwood forest. It was almost completely destroyed by a bark fungus accidentally introduced from the Orient in 1904. Within 40 years, over 30 million acres of chestnut trees were killed from Maine to Georgia and west to the Mississippi. This tragedy was the largest ecological disaster in American history.

The chestnut was an amazingly useful tree. Its plentiful high carbohydrate nuts were eaten by natives and European settlers of North America, and it was the primary mast crop for game and wildlife. Its beautiful, rot-resistant lumber was used for everything from furniture to fence posts, and its tannin was used in the tanning industry. The loss of the chestnut, at the time of the Great Depression, had a devastating effect on the people and wildlife of the Appalachian mountains. The economic loss from the chestnut’s demise amounted to untold millions of dollars. The Original Food Plot Tree The American Chestnut was the primary food source tree for wildlife – deer, bear, turkey, squirrel, and hogs. The chestnut forest could produce 2,000 pounds of mast or more per acre. That’s more carbohydrates than an acre of corn. Chestnuts were the favored food in the fall for game, because the sweet tasting nuts were high in protein, carbohydrate and had no bitter tasting tannins like acorns.

Chestnuts are chosen by deer over all other nuts because of their taste and nutrition. They are high in carbohydrates (40%), contain up to 10% high quality protein. This provides the critical easily usable energy source over all other available foods during the rut in the fall. Chestnuts have no bitter-tasting tannin. Deer prefer White Oak acorns over Red Oaks because they contain less tannin, and this is why deer prefer chestnuts over all acorns. Even better, the sweet taste of chestnuts actually sweetens the meat of the animals that eat it. In Spain, hogs are raised on chestnuts because of the excellent flavored meat it produces – Estremaduran pork is an international delicacy. Venison from chestnut fed deer tastes like corn-fed venison, without the gamey taste of deer that feed on bitter-tasting acorns.