With hunting seasons cranking up in many states across the country, now is the time to get your mock scrapes set up to create additional opportunities for the buck on your hit list this season. One of the easiest ways to make mock scrapes is the all-new Buck Bomb Scrape Kit Plus system. We recently had the chance to check out what comes in the kit and put it to work. Here’s a look at what we found in our Buck Bomb Scrape Kit Plus review.

Check out the video of the Buck Bomb Scrape Kit Plus below…

What’s in the Kit?

The Buck Bomb Scrape Kit Plus includes everything you’ll need to set up a mock a scrape. The package includes 1 4oz. bottle of Synthetic Forehead Gland liquid scent, 1 4oz. bottle of Synthetic Scrape Generator liquid scent, 2 scent wicks, and one Scent Hammock. The Scent Hammock was designed to work with any scent that comes in the 4oz. bottles.

How it Works

The beauty of this kit is that is simplifies the process of making mock scrapes or charging natural scrapes on the properties you hunt. You simply hang the soft rubber Scent Hammock from a tree limb with the 4oz scent inserted, and loosen the cap of the bottle to release the scent at the desired pace to drip on the ground. No more spills, no more mess.

If you’re looking for an easier, hassle-free way of maintaining mock scrapes on the properties you hunt this season, you really need to give the Scent Kit Plus from Buck Bomb a look. It takes the mess out of the process and makes the job quick and easy. The kit sells for $19.99. Check out the Buck Bomb Scrape Kit Plus, as well as their complete line of products at www.buckbomb.com.