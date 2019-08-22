by

It’s time to roll out our Age This Buck entry for August, as well as announce our July Age This Buck winner. In case you didn’t see the buck we featured in July, here’s another look…

The buck was a west Kentucky buck in velvet prior to the September archery opener. The photos was captured by our friend Harry Pozniak of River Valley Farms in Kentucky. One of Pozniak’s clients killed the buck a few weeks after the photo was taken. Pozniak says the buck was a 3.5 year old buck he had a number of trail cam photos of prior to hunting season.

We had 203 comments and guesses on this buck’s age with 55 people guessing 3.5. Of those 55 people, we randomly selected one winner. That winner is…Terry Foster! Congrats Terry, make sure you send your info to info@bowhunting.com, thank you to everyone that entered!

Up Next, Age This Buck

This month’s entry comes from BHOD prostaffer, Matt Miller. Matt has a number of photos of this Illinois buck. How old do you think this buck is?

What do you think? How old is this Illinois buck? Comment below with your best guess for a chance to win some great Bowhunting.com swag.