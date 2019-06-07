by

With our thoughts and attention back in full whitetail mode, we’re bringing back our Age this Buck blog series. We’ll bring you a variety of bucks each month for you to review – from small bucks to big bucks and everything in between.

Up first is an Illinois buck that Todd Graf has had plenty of time with in and around the farm. He’s documented Stealth Cam pix and picked up sheds. Here’s a closer look at the buck…

Age this Buck

Need a closer look? Check out this video…

And before you make your guess, you better check out this shed Todd picked up from the buck…

What do you think? Comment below and take your best guess on the age of this buck. We’ll select a winner from those with the correct guess to win some great BHOD swag. Comments must be made in the comments section of this blog post to be eligible to win.