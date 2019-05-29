Primos Custom Box Call for Father’s Day

by

The older I get, the more I appreciate the timeless gifts I’ve received from family or friends. And for the avid hunter, few gifts are as nostalgic as a custom call they’ll use in the woods or place on the shelf in the man cave. These are the treasures that get passed down from generation to generation. That’s why I was excited to discover what the Primos crew is doing with their new Custom Mill Shop at their CNC shop in Mississippi.

I had the chance to tour the facility after chasing turkeys on some of the same stompin’ grounds Will Primos started the Truth Series many years ago. It was exciting to see the small town feel and how the calls are still made right there at home in Mississippi. The shop, run by Anthony Foster, is home to some of the finest men and women you’ll ever meet. The people that work there are more like family than they are employees. It’s a unique atmosphere, no doubt.

One of the coolest moments of the tour came when we entered the Custom Mill Shop and saw how the Primos crew is creating some of the most impressive custom box calls a turkey hunter could ever lay hands on. The detail and design make these calls a work of art that any turkey hunter will treasure for a lifetime.

Best yet, there was a custom box call in the shop with my name on it! I was humbled, grateful, and much like a kid at Christmas when I put the call in my hands for the first time. It’s a beautiful call with detail like nothing I’ve ever seen.

So with Father’s Day right around the corner, as well as birthdays, anniversaries, and any other special occasion, this is one gift that will be hard to beat. Be sure to give it a look. Orders placed by June 5th guarantee delivery in time for Father’s Day. Check it out at Primos.com.

You can also see the process in the video below…