Memorial Day – Never Forget the Fallen

The Bowhunting.com crew is thankful for the men and women that have paid the ultimate price for our freedom. Freedom is never free. A price had to be paid. On this Memorial Day, we thank God for the ones that paid the price for us to live the life we love – bowhunting and living the outdoor lifestyle with family and friends.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families that have lost loved ones while fighting for our country. We will never forget.

Comment below and share the name of a friend or family member that paid the ultimate price for our freedom.