Total Archery Challenge in Tennessee – Day 1

We’re wrapping up Day 1 at the 2019 Total Archery Challenge in Belvidere, TN. The weather was perfect with sunny skies, warm temperatures and a nice breeze welcomed shooters from across the country. Shooters from Virginia, Ohio, North Carolina Kentucky, Indiana, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Louisiana and all across Tennessee stopped by the Bowhunting.com booth to say hello and grab some Bowhunting.com swag.

After registration, most shooters spent a little time warming up on the practice range before heading out for their Nock Time on one of four 3D courses spread out across the Circle E Ranch. Courses include the Mtn OPS course, Prime course, Sitka course and the Locals course. Each presenting its own flavor of challenge and experience.

Between rounds, shooters have the opportunity to spend time with a number of vendors to check out new gear, work on bows, grab lunch, or check out a number of worthy causes represented at the event. There’s plenty to see and do at the Total Archery Challenge.

The Friday shoot is a great time for shooters to experience slightly lighter crowds with it being a work day and school day for a number of potential shooters. However, Saturday is set to be another record breaking day for this exciting event that’s in its second year in the southeast.

Be sure to check back for all the latest photos and updates right here at Bowhunting.com, as well as our social media channels. And if you’re participating in this year’s event, be sure to stop in and visit with us at the booth. Hope to see you there!