by

Spring turkey season is almost here! We’re pulling out all the calls and adding new gear as we prepare for opening day. We’re also taking a closer look at some of the great new gear for turkey hunters that has been launched for 2019. Continuing in our Beyond the Box series, we take a closer look at the latest turkey calls from HS Strut. We’re checking out the Cookie Cutt’R pot call and the Slingblade box call in the HS Strut Turkey Call Review video below. Check it out…

As you can see in the video above, the new HS Strut turkey calls are a great option for turkey callers at any skill level. They are well suited for the beginner as he or she gets started and figures out proper hand placement, position and movement of the calls, but they’ll work equally well for the long-time hunter that’s looking to add a great sounding call to the arsenal.

Cookie Cutt’R Pot Call

The new Cookie Cutt’R Pot Call is a conventional pot call produced with HS Strut’s best injection molded pot coupled with a slate striking surface. HS has designed a durable quick-reference removeable cap that allows novice as well as seasoned hunters to quickly & easily strike their preferred call.

The removable quick-reference cap has a slot for yelping, clucking and purring. The slots are designed so that all you have to do is insert the striker tip and strike in the direction of the arrows producing consistent calls every time. Once the user gets the hang of it, the cap can simply be removed for unrestricted use of the slate striking surface.

The Cookie Cutt’R sells for $19.99

HS Strut Slingblade Box Call

The Slingblade Box Call is a single-sided box call built from American Walnut with an exotic Purple Heart lid. With only one striking side, the open-close operation is fool proof. The off side is taller, which stops the paddle in the same place every time. The hand-tuned Slingblade ensures accurate and easy turkey sounds for callers at all levels of turkey calling experience.

Yelps, clucks, cutts, and purrs, this call can handle them all. The yelps and other sounds produced on this call are high-pitched, offering a unique sound to catch the attention of a call shy bird.

The Slingblade sells for $34.99. See more at www.hsstrut.com.

Be sure to pass our HS Strut Turkey Call Review along to anyone you know that might be on the search for a new turkey call this spring. Don’t forget to comment on this video at our Youtube channel for a chance to win these calls. Best of luck to you this turkey season! Comment below and let us know where you’ll be hunting this spring.