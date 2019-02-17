Walking Through the 2019 NWTF Show [Video]

by

The 2019 NWTF Show is in the books. It’s been another incredible show with plenty of things to see and do for the whole family. Friday’s attendance at the show seemed to be up from what we typically see for the weekday kickoff, but like normal, the weekend played host to more turkey hunters than you can imagine crammed into one convention center. The aisles were full of men, women, boys and girls in search of hunting gear and goods. Don’t like crowds? Well, you might want to sit this one out. The masses show up for the NWTF show!

It’s become a tradition for my boys and I to hit the show on Friday, stay with our good friend, Banjo Ben, on Friday night, then head back to the show for the weekend. It’s good quality man-time that we look forward to all year.

Here’s a video with a closer look at what me and the boys found when we went walking through the 2019 NWTF Show…

Spring turkey gear guides and product reviews will be coming soon, right here at Bowhunting.com. Be sure to check back for all the latest as we prepare for spring.

