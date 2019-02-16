NWTF Convention & Sport Show: Welcome to Turkey Town!

by

One of the most exciting shows of the season is the NWTF Convention & Sport Show held every February in Nashville, Tennessee. The annual event hosted by the National Wild Turkey Federation is a great way to shake off a long, cold winter and get stoked for the spring turkey days that are right around the corner. Regardless of whether you’re an avid turkey hunter, duck hunter, deer hunter or predator hunter, there’s a little something for everyone at this year’s NWTF Convention & Sport Show.

The venue for the NWTF show puts this event at the top when it comes to the best of the best in hunting and outdoor shows each year. It’s held at the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center. It’s a beautiful setting with plenty to see and do for the whole family.

The show presents somewhat of a family reunion feel as hunters from across the country gather to talk turkey, hunting, and catch up on life. It’s a great time to see old friends and make some new ones.

The NWTF show also gives hunters a closer look at new products and gear for the new year. It’s a great place to demo calls, gear and products, and make purchases on the best gear in the business. The show floor is full of call makers from across the country. The sound of turkey calls across the convention center can make it hard to hear at times, but it’s sweet music to any turkey hunter’s ears.

The 2019 NWTF Convention & Sport Show kicked off on Friday and runs through Sunday. If you’re in the Nashville area, be sure to stop in and check it out. We hope to see you there!

To learn more about the NWTF, as well as check out the show schedule, visit www.nwtf.org.