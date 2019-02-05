Bowhunting Legend Dwight Schuh Has Died

by

He was the man that inspired countless men, women, boys and girls to bowhunting adventure. Dwight Schuh, bowhunting legend, has died following a long battle with myeloma. Born in Corvallis, Oregon in 1945, Schuh would go on to develop a passion for hunting and the outdoors. It was a passion that would lead to a love for bowhunting and ultimately a career that involved telling the story of bowhunting adventure for well over 40 years.

Most of us knew Dwight Schuh as the editor of Bowhunter Magazine, a role in which he served from 1996 to May of 2011. I attribute much of my desire to go west in search of big game to the writings of Schuh. My first elk hunt in Idaho was to begin the day of the terrorist attacks on 9/11. In the days leading up to this hunt I had been reading an article by Schuh on persistence and how he hunted for elk day after day by himself in the backcountry of Idaho. The story encouraged me and a friend to make the 30+ hour drive across the country to chase bulls when we realized there was no chance of getting a flight following that dreadful day in New York City.

Schuh’s stories encouraged me to ultimately write my own story and pursue a career as an outdoor writer. Schuh’s stories had a way of moving you to action. You could always count on Schuh’s content to entertain, educate and equip you as a bowhunter.

A Look Back at Schuh’s Outdoor Career

1971-1995 Freelance writer/photographer appearing in Outdoor Life, Field & Stream, Sports Afield, Bowhunter, Petersen’s Bowhunting, Bowhunting World, Bow & Arrow, and other publications.

1979-1981 Western Field Editor for Outdoor Life magazine.

1988-1998 Bows & Arrows Editor for Sports Afield magazine.

1996-2010 Editor of Bowhunter magazine.

Thanks for the inspiration, Mr. Schuh. You’ve fought a good fight – you’ve finished the race. Well done.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Dwight’s family in the days ahead as they adjust to life without the legend.