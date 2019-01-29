2019 lancaster archery classic winners

by

The 2019 Lancaster Archery Classic Jan. 25-27 was one for the history books. Not only did the number of registered archers – 1,794 – shatter last year’s record attendance of 1,488, but Open Pro archer Braden Gellenthien accomplished something that had only ever been done once before in the 16-year history of the East Coast’s largest archery tournament.

In qualifications Friday at the Spooky Nook Sports Complex in Manheim, Pa., Gellenthien, who is one of the world’s most accomplished tournament archers, shot a perfect score of 660. All 60 of his arrows found the center 11 ring. The only time that has ever happened before was in 2009, when Reo Wilde posted a 660 qualification score.

But as we all quickly learned Saturday morning, shooting a great qualification score does not mean anything in terms of getting to the Classic finals shoot-up stage if you can’t get through the head-to-head elimination matches. Gellenthien survived his first match in the Open Pro bracket against Andy Callaway in a tie-breaker, but he was knocked out of the competition in the second round by Brian Meese.

Ultimately, the tournament’s top prize of $20,000 was awarded to Open Pro champ Jacob Marlow. Always a crowd favorite with his southern drawl and fun sense of humor on the line, Marlow finally won the Classic title in his third trip to the finals shoot-up.

“I tried not to think about anything else,” Marlow said. “I just focused on one arrow at a time.”

As his gold-medal match progressed against No. 1 qualifier and 2017 Classic Open Pro champ Mike Schloesser, Marlow’s shots seemed to get tighter and tighter to the center. Asked if he was feeling better as the match wore on, Marlow responded with his typical, self-deprecating humor.

“Oh no, I felt terrible the whole time,” he said. “I hate the nerves.”

In addition to the $20,000 he received from Lancaster Archery, Marlow added a $10,000 contingency check from his bow sponsor, Elite, and another $1,600 in contingencies from his other equipment sponsors.

“I’m 1-1 against Mikey in these matches, so hopefully we’ll get a rematch,” Marlow said of competing against Schloesser in the Classic finals.

Other notable champions crowned at this year’s Classic were Jack Williams in Men’s Recurve, Gabriela Bayardo in Women’s Recurve, Michael Fisher in Barebow and Tanja Jensen in Women’s Open Pro.

Top-three finishes at the 2019 Lancaster Archery Classic

Men’s Open Pro – Jacob Marlow, Mike Schloesser and Dave Cousins

Women’s Open Pro – Tanja Jensen, Sarah Prieels, Dusti Batsch

Masters Open Pro – Benton Christensen, Keith Trail, Kendall Woody

Men’s Recurve – Jack Williams, Brady Ellison, Crispin Duenas

Women’s Recurve – Gabriela Bayardo, Casey Kaufhold, Virginie Chenier

Barebow – Michael Fisher, Grayson Partlowe, Spanky Brooks

Men’s Open – Tim Hanley, Doug Williams, Brad Baker Jr.

Women’s Open – Savannah Baye Vanderwier, Jamilee Moore, Sachi Keane

Senior Open – Glenn Talley, Benny Parenteau, Dee Wilde

Masters Open – Bob Reedinger, Danny Minnick, Wayne Johnson

Bowhunter – Charles Hunnell, Luke Long, John Wheeler

Youth Male Open – Trevor Silverson, Zachary Harris, Tyler Heritage

Youth Female Open – Faith Miller, Ava Dremann, Reagan Bryan

Youth Male Recurve – Dallas Jones, Joonsuh Oh, Zachary Kim

Youth Female Recurve – Whitney Jensen, Imogen Grzemski, Brianna Laux

Congrats to the Lancaster Archery team for pulling off another incredible event. We’re already looking forward to next year’s Lancaster Archery Classic!