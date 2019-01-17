Top New Broadheads for 2019

by

During the 2019 ATA Show, we scoured the show floor to find the hottest new broadheads for 2019. We’ve assembled a list of the coolest, craziest, and most talked about broadheads for this year, so check them out and let us know what you think!

New Archery Products: Dark Knight Broadhead

The Dark Knight is a brand new design for NAP. Although it is similar in ways to the Spitfire Double Cross, this new broadhead has a swiveling 1 3/4″ fixed blade and two 1 1/8″ bleeder blades that use Spitfire technology to keep them closed in flight yet always open on impact. The Dark Knight will be available in both 100 and 125 grains options as well as a crossbow version with a slightly narrower primary blade. They will be sold as a 3-pack with an estimated MSRP of $39.99. For a more detailed look, here’s our full article about the NAP Dark Knight.

Muzzy Broadheads: Muzzy X

The Muzzy X is a 4-blade, fully expandable broadhead. It has two rear deploying blades with a 1 1/2″ cut diameter in the front and two front deploying blades with a 1 1/8″ cut in the back. We’ve seen 4-blade heads from Muzzy before, but never a 4-blade expandable. One person that helped design and develop this broadhead was Brian “Pigman” Quaca. You can check out our fun interview with him right here: Muzzy “X” Interview w/Pigman. These heads will be sold in packs of 3 and will cost $39.99.

Rage Broadheads: Hypodermic NC

The Hypodermic NC, or “No Collar,” is the newest design in the Rage line of broadheads. They were able to recreate something with a similar size and function as their Hypodermic, but now without the need for a blade retaining collar. This new head comes with a 2″ cutting diameter and is available in a crossbow version that will work at speeds up to 420 fps. A 3-pack will be sold for $49.99. For a closer look at the Hypodermic NC, check out our full article.

Swhacker: Levi Morgan Signature Series Broadhead

This 2-blade expandable was designed under the demanding specifications of the world-renowned archer, Levi Morgan. This design is very similar to their previous 2 blade broadheads, but the main difference is the curvature throughout the blades. They added a curve to the blades so that it reduces resistance on the 2″ cutting diameter and maintains momentum while slicing through an animal. It will only be available in 100 grains and a pack of 3 carries an MSRP of $44.95.

Wasp Archery: Havalon HV Broadhead

Wasp archery teamed up with Havalon knives to make one of the sharpest and most durable heads on the market. There are few unique changes that set the new Havalon HV apart from the Boss 3 Blade. A couple of the obvious differences are the blade shape and color of the head. But what you may not notice is that the blades on the Havalon HV are thicker, and the ferrule is made with aerospace-grade aluminum. The Wasp Havalon HV packs a 1 3/16″ cutting diameter and is sold for $44.99 a pack. This includes 3 broadheads and 6 replacement blades.

Thorn Archery: Rift Broadhead

Thorn Archery decided to change things up a little bit by introducing a broadhead with a 2 1/4″ cutting diameter. The 2 blades on this head are fully enclosed within the ferrule until impact. They are held in place by using a shear pin and will not expand until coming in to contact with something. One great thing about this broadhead is that you can easily insert a practice collar between the tip and the ferrule which prevents the blades from opening when shot into a target. This way you can practice with it and not dull the blades. A package will go for $49.99 and includes 3 broadheads, 6 shear pins, and 1 practice tip.

Innerloc Broadheads: Carnage

This 3-blade expandable broadhead from Innerloc is similar to the Thorn Rift because the blades are fully enclosed during flight. However, unlike the Rift, the Innerloc Carnage uses a patented vinyl wrap to retain the blades. This shape design allows for the broadhead to fly exactly like a field point but then unleashes 3 razor sharp blades as the head collides with the target and the blades are pushed through the vinyl wrap. The cutting diameter is 1 1/2″ and the blades are rear deploying. They come in a package that costs $44.99 and includes three 100 grain heads, 16 individual arrow wraps, as well as printer sheets and layout templates so you can create your own designs.

Ramcat Broadheads: Cage Ripper

From the company that brought us the Hydroshock, the Cage Ripper is an all-new design for Ramcat. This plunger-style broadhead is made with a jagged tip and a 2″ cutting diameter. It only requires 2 lbs of force to unleash the blades and is guaranteed to deploy on every shot. A 3-pack of 100-grain heads is going to come at a price of $44.99. One of their other guarantees, besides deploying on every shot, is their claim that it penetrates deeper than both Rage and Muzzy mechanical broadheads. Until we can get our hands on these, here is a little bit more in-depth look at the new Cage Ripper.

Swat Broadheads: Vector

The Swat Vector is a completely new design concept. It has a micro-adjust threaded collar that can convert the cutting diameter from 1″ to 1 3/4″ at any time. Simply adjust the collar to fit the type of kinetic energy that you are shooting with, or to the size of game that you plan on shooting. This 4-blade front deploying broadhead can be used by both compound bows and crossbows of any speed. The price for these is currently unavailable.