NAP Dark Knight Broadhead

NAP unveiled a brand new broadhead for 2019. The NAP Dark Knight is a combination between a fixed blade and an expandable broadhead. It’s similar to their Double Cross broadhead except with a pivoting fixed blade and improved bleeder blades. It has a 1 3/4″ cutting diameter, and the bleeder blades have a 1 1/8″ cutting diameter.

This new unique design allows for the fixed blade to be held in position by the Spitfire spring clip until it comes in contact with something. After that, the fixed blade can pivot and move around any bone that it may come in contact with.

Here’s our full first look at the newest addition to the NAP Broadhead Family: