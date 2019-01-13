by

Broadheads continue to be one of the hottest gear items discussed and debated among bowhunters these days, and it’s always fun to see what new broadheads will be released each year at the ATA show. One head that caught our eye right away is the new Ramcat Cage Ripper broadhead.

The guys at Ramcat say it’s the most accurate, deepest penetrating broadhead in the world. It’s available in a 2-blade, 100 grain design that delivers a 2″ cutting diameter.

See the Ramcat Cage Ripper broadhead in the video below…

Cage Ripper – Designed for Penetration

The name speaks to the devastation this head will no doubt inflict on the game it comes into contact with. It features a patented concave-scoop up front for the ultimate in penetration. It has what Ramcat is calling their Transformer Deployment System that features a spring-loaded mechanism to deploy blades upon impact. It’s a piston-driven design that pushes the blades into place at impact. The company says the broadhead is a dependable design with a 100% guaranteed blade deployment.

The Posi-Lock Plunger System guarantees the blades remain deployed upon impact. Once deployed, the 2-blade design delivers a massive cutting diameter.

See more on the Ramcat Cage Ripper broadhead at www.ramcatbroadheads.com.