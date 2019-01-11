by

Rage has taken their popular Hypodermic broadhead to the next level with the introduction of their new Rage Hypodermic NC broadhead for 2019. The head has created a lot of buzz the last couple days at the ATA show in Louisville, KY over what seemingly is the answer to a more fool-proof broadhead design for the Rage brand. The “NC” in the name stands for “No Collar.” It is a simplified version of previous heads in their lineup.

Check out this video for a closer look at how the new Rage Hypodermic NC works…

The new head delivers the same devastating 2″ cutting design that you’ve come to know with Rage, yet without the need for a containment collar. A lot of bowhunters hate the idea of o-rings, collars, or rubber bands. This design does away with all of those. It truly is a no-hassle broadhead design.

The Rage Hypodermic NC sells for $49.99 for a 3-pack. See more at www.ragebroadheads.com.