ScentRelief: Turning Human Urine Into Deer Attractant

Collect your human urine in a bottle, then turn around and use it as a deer attractant or cover scent. Sounds like a pretty crazy stunt, right? That’s kind of what we were thinking when we first came across the ScentRelief booth at this year’s ATA show in Louisville. The guys at ScentRelief were definitely stirring things up with this concept. Sure, there were plenty of skeptics and scoffers, but there were also a lot of hunters that stopped in to hear the pitch. And for those who did, lessons were certainly learned regarding this out-of-the-box product.

Wouldn’t it be great to have a seemingly endless supply of deer attractant? The ScentRelief product ensures you never run out of fresh deer attractant again. It’s an advanced-technology neutralizing/ conversion system that claims to yield high results. The creators are so confident in the product that they are offering a 100% money-back guarantee.

With a growing number of states moving to outlaw the use of real deer urine for fear of spreading CWD, could this be the new go-to solution for drawing deer to your stand?

How ScentRelief Works

Check out the video below for a closer look at how ScentRelief works…

The Men Behind the ScentRelief Company

ScentRelief was founded by Deane Elliott. Deane is an avid hunter and has spent over 30 years in the patent research business. He holds several patents, and has others pending in the hunting, golf and other industries.

While developing his patented Gutcheck Indicators, he retained the services of Don Bell as a marketing and product development consultant. It was during that time that Deane retained Don’s services to co-develop the ScentRelief line of products.

Don is the former founder of Code Blue, Top Secret and other scent companies, and has been very instrumental in co-developing this line given his 30+ years of experience in the scent industry.

