LaCrosse boots have long been the favorite footwear of hunters across the country. The company is continually delivering on new and innovative concepts to keep their boots at the top of the food chain when it comes to comfort and protection for your feet.
Several new boot designs have been launched for 2019 as the company continues to develop products to meet the demands of hunters in a wide variety of hunting styles and terrains. We had a chance to stop in and check out the new, lightweight LaCrosse Alpha Agility and the LaCrosse Windrose boots at the LaCrosse booth during the 2019 ATA show and were impressed with what we found in these new boots.
No matter whether you’re climbing a mountain, or trudging through the swamp, LaCrosse has the perfect hunting kicks to keep you covered. The LaCrosse Windrose is the first in a line of boots designed for comfort as you hit the hills, and the LaCrosse Alpha Agility is a super lightweight boot that delivers comfort and protection when you’re sloshing through creeks, mud, and whatever else the elements throw your way.
The video below gives a closer look at the latest from LaCrosse Footwear for 2019…
Check out the complete line of boots, waders and gear from LaCrosse at www.lacrossefootwear.com.
Speak Your Mind