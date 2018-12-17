by

Parker Bows announced today that the company has made the difficult decision to shut down their operations. The company has explored what they believe to be all possible options to continue operations in one form or another but to no avail. “It has truly been an honor to have been a part of your hunting seasons for over two decades,” the company website said. “And it is hard to put into words what your loyalty and support has meant to us.”

Effective as of the date of this post (December 17, 2018), all Parker and Red Hot branded products sold will be without a warranty regardless of statements on the packaging or in owner’s manuals. The company will make every effort to honor existing warranty claims for items received at the Staunton, Virginia headquarters on or before December 31, 2018. Before returning any item for warranty service, please call 540-337-5426 to speak with a customer service representative and obtain a Return Authorization Number. Items received after December 31, 2018 will be refused.