Parker Bows Going Out of Business

Dec 17, 2018 by 14 Comments
Parker Bows announced today that the company has made the difficult decision to shut down their operations. The company has explored what they believe to be all possible options to continue operations in one form or another but to no avail. “It has truly been an honor to have been a part of your hunting seasons for over two decades,” the company website said. “And it is hard to put into words what your loyalty and support has meant to us.”
parker bows ceases operations

After over 20 years, Parker Bows will come to an end.

Effective as of the date of this post (December 17, 2018), all Parker and Red Hot branded products sold will be without a warranty regardless of statements on the packaging or in owner’s manuals. The company will make every effort to honor existing warranty claims for items received at the Staunton, Virginia headquarters on or before December 31, 2018. Before returning any item for warranty service, please call 540-337-5426 to speak with a customer service representative and obtain a Return Authorization Number. Items received after December 31, 2018 will be refused.
Be sure to check out the Parker website, social media pages, future emails and with your local dealer for special offers and announcements.
Comments

  1. Andrew Renforth says:
    Dec 18, 2018 at 10:02 am

    How long will accessories be available from home office.

    Reply
  2. Jerry says:
    Dec 18, 2018 at 10:24 am

    So the crossbow I purchased in 2015 will not be able to be repaired if a limb or something else breaks? Guess I should have purchased another bow when I bought this one..and I was actually ready to buy a Barrett..and picked the parker..Damn it

    Reply
    • bill says:
      Dec 18, 2018 at 3:35 pm

      a barnett would of broke already

      Reply
  3. Joey Gauvin says:
    Dec 18, 2018 at 10:37 am

    For those 2 decades myself 3 sons and 1 daughter have shot Parker bows exclusively always bought new models and never let go of the old ones and had great success with all you have been part of our family all of our hunting memories and will remain so… Thank you for the time we spent together and God bless
    Joey Gauvin

    Reply
  4. Joey Gauvin says:
    Dec 18, 2018 at 1:43 pm

    Truth be known Matthews Hoyt and others aren’t any better reality is they are a fashion statement made known by so called pro hunters on TV and DVDs hell if Matthews or Hoyt helped pay my bills I’d say they were the best to … Parker made bows for the real world Hunter and their customer service and warranty we’re second to none … I had a friend dry fire my daughter’s crossbow accidentally .. I took it to Parker dealer paid shipping for the limbs they fixed it and gave it back in 2 days …. Hmm would the others be so customer friendly… NO !!!!!!

    Reply
    • Richard cranium says:
      Dec 18, 2018 at 3:19 pm

      Mathews has a much better warranty and also won’t shut down in the next 20 years 🤔

      Reply
    • John Yanok says:
      Dec 19, 2018 at 11:49 am

      Hoyt dry fires their bows, ……the limbs don’t break

      Reply
  5. SBW says:
    Dec 18, 2018 at 3:31 pm

    ….it happens…more than most know….I’ve been in the industry for almost 40 years….in that time, I could name at least 20 companies that came and went….it happens…however, I own Parker products, but, I’ve never had issue with them…sad to hear however, and I know that their warranty service was second to NONE, and they had very little warranty issues…Parker did not have the AD VALUE that the big 3 have…and that’s what did them in…but then again, they didn’t charge waaaaaaaaaaaaaaay inflated dollars for their products….the buying public should realize that every TV show, and every magazine ad, and every 3D shoot and what not comes at the price of the consumer….Parker didn’t do any of that…their last compound could shoot with the rest of the competition and the crossbows in my estimation were far and above the well overpriced Ten Point products that won’t service their warranty without dispute…it is, what it is….and I tip my hat to what was once Parker Bows….I dig the shit out my first generation Tornado crossbow and my current Parker Python…both badasses….RIP PARKER BOWS…til the next rendition….which every manufacturer out there by the way, has endured….

    Reply
  6. bill says:
    Dec 18, 2018 at 3:36 pm

    a barnett would of broke already

    Reply
  7. Gary Good says:
    Dec 18, 2018 at 3:36 pm

    Just bought mine a month ago paid over 700.00 dollars no mention of you thinking about shutting down I think you should refund every body money you probably knew about this a year ago can’t trust any company any more I feel for the employees but not management

    Reply
  8. Barbie says:
    Dec 18, 2018 at 5:00 pm

    So sad.. Love my 1st crossbow ever! Thank you guys and best of luck to you and your employees families.

    Reply
  9. James Bartlett says:
    Dec 18, 2018 at 7:38 pm

    Love my 2 Parker crossbows.Top brands my friends have are no better.Will miss the whole crew

    Reply
  10. Rick Beyer says:
    Dec 18, 2018 at 11:07 pm

    Just bought a new Parker Thunderhawk Pro 2 weeks ago after doing hours of research to figure out who sold the best bow. I bought the Parker because of the warranty. I haven’t even shot it yet and its already out of warranty despite the lifetime warranty i bought it with. what a kick in the gut the announcement they are closing is. I can’t even take it back and get my money back. Not one word of financial issues or nothing. 2 decades loyalty my left cheek. Because it requires the capture knocks, “specially” designed string, etc. its useless once things start to wear out on it. what a joke. should have bought a TenPoint. Boy do I look stupid now.

    Reply
  11. Matt says:
    Dec 19, 2018 at 10:53 am

    NOOOOOO! I got the Thunderhawk two years ago at Cabelas in PA and I absolutely love it! I wanted to purchase a crossbow and had a hard time deciding when some customer told me that he has the TH and it was an awesome buy. I took his advice and boy was he right! While walking to the checkout with the TH in the cart a few customers commented and confirmed that I was making a good buy. Went to the booth at the American sportsman show in PA and decided I to upgrade to a Tornado and give the TH to my brother in law who loved shooting it. Very sad news and I hope that someone steps in and brings it back.

    Reply

