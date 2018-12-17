by

We recently posted our December edition of the Age This Buck series. The featured deer was a southern Illinois stud hunted by several of our Bowhunt or Die prostaffers. The Stealth Cam captured the buck in September of 2015. The photo was one of many images the guys captured over the years.

In case you missed it before, here’s a look at the buck on the hoof…

The guys finally caught up with the buck a few months after the photo above was taken and ended the story on the buck named Cal Ripken. The buck was aged at 6 1/2. Here’s a look at the buck on the day he met his match…

A big thanks to all that commented with their best guess on the age of this buck. We had over 180 total comments and only 30 correct guesses.