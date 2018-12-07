Youth Archery Opportunities at the 2019 Lancaster Classic

by

by Haly Grine

The 2019 Lancaster Classic is just around the corner and registration is now open! The event is taking place January 25th through the 27th at the incredible Spooky Nook Sports Complex in Lancaster, PA.

The Lancaster Classic is a world-class competition that continues to expand each year. The Classic brings people in from all over the world, including many of the sport’s best. The competition holds unique opportunities for young archers or those just getting started in competitive archery. There are two options for young people looking to shoot this event.

First is the youth division within the regular tournament. The youth division is for shooters age 11 to 17 and is divided by gender. With this option is the chance to interact and shoot with pros. It allows young archers to experience the full scale of the tournament. This regular shoot consists of a 60-arrow qualification round held on Friday. Based on your ranking from that round you may qualify for the shoot ups held on Saturday. If you make it through the shoot ups you move on to the shoot offs on Saturday evening where you compete against top competitors in your division for prize money and a trophy. The shoot offs are held in an arena type setting, where shooters and targets are elevated and the event is streamed on a jumbo screen above the targets.

Second is the Easton Youth Trophy Tournament. The Trophy Tournament is a 60-arrow round for anyone under 21 years of age. This is a great way for young archers to experience a world-class event with less commitment and at a reduced cost. It has divisions that are separated by age, gender, and bow type, following closely the USA archery divisions. The champions in each division are determined solely by the 60-arrow score. The winner of each division receives a trophy, while the top 3 shooters in each division receive medals.

The Lancaster Classic is a great way to gain experience in a high profile competitive atmosphere. Whichever option you choose will help broaden your knowledge and experience of the target archery world.

Two years ago I shot the Classic for the first time and gained so much knowledge and confidence from being there. Whether it was from spending time with pros, shooting in a big competition and facility, or just the overall interactions and encounters, the Classic was a worthwhile experience.

I had the privilege of interacting and shooting with some of the top shooters in the country. I met Levi and Samantha Morgan, shot next to Reo Wilde on the practice range, and shot on the same bail with Emily McCarthy during the qualification round. During that round I missed the bail completely on one shot. Obviously I was shaken up and embarrassed but Emily was kind and encouraging and helped me get my head back on straight. These kinds of experiences are unforgettable!

Whether it’s on the practice range or scoring, there are always experienced archers around and they are kind and willing to talk and offer advice. The Classic definitely is a perfect place to start if you are looking to enter the competitive world.

You can find more information as well as register for the 2019 Lancaster Archery Classic at http://www.lancasterarchery.com/archery-classic/#header