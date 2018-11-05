by

Whether you’re cleaning up trails to the treestand, working around camp, or just want to be prepared at all times, the Moose Utilities Rollbar Chainsaw Mount keeps your saw at the ready for any chainsaw chores that come your way. You know the frustration and mishaps that come when you throw your chaninsaw in the back of the truck or bed of your UTV. The saw rolls, leaks gas/oil, and dulls the blade. Don’t let that happen to you. Put the Moose Rollbar Chainsaw Mount to work on your UTV to keep your saw protected.

Like other products in the Moose lineup, the Rollbar chainsaw mount attaches quick and easy. You can do it on your own, so you’ll save on the expense of an install at your local off-road vehicle dealer.

The mount is perfectly suited for utility vehicles as well as sport vehicles such as the RZR, Yamaha YXZ, Can Am and pretty much any other vehicle with round roll bars. The key is that your rig have round roll bars.

The mount is machined from solid high-density polyethylene and integrated to two heavy duty fast clamps. This thing is solid, rugged and dependable. You can count on it to keep your gear protected and free from sliding or rolling around with your other gear. It really is a better way to haul your saw.

The Rollbar Chainsaw Mount sells for $139.95. You can see purchase options at www.mooseutilities.com