Parker Poison 30 Bow Review

Parker Bows has long been known as a solid bow company offering great bows at an affordable price. Their belief is that a high-end bow doesn’t have to cost a small fortune. They’ve made a commitment to building quality, Made-in-America bows, that the working man can appreciate. That same standard holds true for 2018 with their Parker Poison 30 compound bow. It’s one of the hottest bows to ever come from the crew at Parker, and it’s priced right for the hard-working bowhunter. Here’s a look at our Parker Poison 30 compound bow review.

First Impressions

I was immediately impressed by the sticker price of this bow when we encountered it back at the ATA show in January. We really didn’t get a chance to spend much time with it, or put it to the test, but we made a note that the Parker Poison 30 was definitely a bow we wanted to lay hands on and try out on the range before hunting season. And after getting this bow in at the office and spending more time with, I can honestly say that it is a value-priced bow with performance built in that’ll make it a key player among a field of high-performance compound bows. At 4.9 pounds, the bow is slightly heavier than some of the other bows we’ve tested, but you’d never know it due to how well balanced the bow is. The bow draws really smooth and easy thanks to its large profile, concentric dual-track cam system. This is a no-frills bow that is priced right and was built with shootability for the hunter in mind.

Parker Poison 30 Specs

The Parker Poison 30 is a 30″ axle-to-axle bow with a 6.25″ brace height. The bow weighs in at 4.9 pounds and features a 90% let-off. You’ll find the bow available in draw length options including 27″, 28″, 29″, and 30″. Available draw weights include 50-60# and 60-70#. It’s powered by the T2 Cam System and launches arrows at speeds up to 330 feet per second.

The Parker Poison 30 comes dressed in the Kryptek Highlander camo pattern for its finish.

Parker Poison 30 – T2 Cam System

The T2 Cam System powers the Parker Poison 30 with plenty of speed and performance built in. With 90% let-off, the T2 is a larger-profile, concentric dual-track system that’s very shooter friendly. The system includes tunable limb stops that provide a solid back wall. This adjustable and tunable system allows the shooter to customize for the perfect fit and feel. Draw length is module controlled to ensure peak performance at whatever draw length the hunter needs.

The 90% let-off makes holding the bow at full draw a cinch. It’s another hunter-friendly feature that will be much appreciated in the deer woods this fall.

The Grip

The bow features a composite two-piece G10 Grip. The Parker crew spent some time on this grip, no doubt. It’s really sharp. It’s a comfortable grip that holds well and looks really nice. However, if you’re not into these composite side plates, you can simply remove them and go with a bare riser custom grip that works equally well, depending on what you prefer.

Shooting the Parker Poison 30

The only thing better than the price of the Parker Poison 30 is the way it shoots. People often mistake an affordably priced bow for one that lacks in the way it shoots. That’s not the case here. This bow shoots really well. The lack of hand-shock is impressive.

The test bow I had was a 28″ bow bottomed out at 70 pounds draw weight. I shot an Easton Axis arrow that weighed in at 408 grains. The bow consistently rang up at 293 and 294 feet per second when shot through the chrono.

Conclusion

We hear it all the time, “What’s a great shooting bow at an affordable price?” The answer? The Parker Poison 30. You’ll find this bow priced around $699 making it one of the best deals of the season when it comes to a performance-packed bow at a great price. It looks great, shoots really well, and will leave you with a little extra cash in your pocket to put towards your accessories and a fresh dozen arrows. Parker Bows are made in the USA and carry a Lifetime Warranty.

Give them a look at www.parkerbows.com.