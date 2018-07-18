by

It’s safe to say that the NAP SwingFire broadhead was about as radical as any broadhead introduced for 2018. And with the radical design came plenty of skepticism and raised eyebrows. Like it or not, outside the box technology always seems to create the biggest buzz when it comes to broadheads. The SwingFire lives up to this standard quite well.

So it came as no surprise when people questioned the abilities of the new SwingFire broadhead. “Can it possibly handle the speed from today’s fastest bows?” and “Will the blades deploy upon entry?” were just a few of the common questions regarding the SwingFire head.

So to answer these questions, Keith Beam and the crew at NAP set out to test the SwingFire broadhead. The two questions they would answer revolved around accuracy at the highest speeds and blade deployment. Would these blades open on the entry-side of an animal? Would the head handle the super fast speeds of today’s crossbows that are launching arrows at well over 400 feet per second?

Give the video below a look and see what the guys discovered when they put the SwingFire broadhead up against a field point arrow from one of the fastest crossbows on the market.

Ravin R20 (430 fps) Accuracy and deployment test of Swingfire In this brief video piece, the Swingfire is fired at hyper speeds. Accuracy and deployment of the Swingfire are second to none. Posted by New Archery Products on Wednesday, July 11, 2018

What do you think? Would you be willing to try the NAP SwingFire broadhead for yourself? Comment below and let us know your thoughts on this new broadhead.