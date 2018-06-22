Arrow Adhesives With Pine Ridge Archery

by

Jerry Tepps of Pine Ridge Archery stops by to talk about different adhesive that you can use on your arrows, how different arrow adhesive compares to each other, and which glue works best for the task at hand.

Links to Products Used:

Instant Arrow Glue – Instant Arrow Glue

Instant Arrow Glue Accelerator – Instant Arrow Glue Accelerator (2oz.)

Instant Arrow Gel – Instant Arrow Gel .71 oz.

Insert Glue – Insert Glue (1/2 oz)

Devcon 5 Minute Epoxy – http://www.itwconsumer.com/devcon-products/product.cfm?id=5%20Minute%C2%AE%20Epoxy%2C%2025%20ml-17