A lot of archers and bowhunters spend countless hours in practice and preparation for a single moment of success, only to fall apart when it comes to executing the shot. It something that happens to everyone. If you haven’t experienced it yet, just wait. It’ll happen sooner or later. So how do we move toward better shot execution in our effort to tighten up on the range or in the woods? Brady Ellison, one of the most successful archers in the world, shares his steps to success and the moves you need to make for better shot execution this year.

While many shooters appear to have the same style and form when they step to the line, if you look closely you’ll see some differences. These differences are what set many shooters apart from the rest. Brady explains those differences in his shooting form when it comes to shot execution in the video below.