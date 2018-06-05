Great New Gear from Yeti

by

The summer months are upon us, and Yeti is welcoming the warmer days with the introduction of some great new gear designed to make life easier when it comes to hauling gear, grub, and cold drinks. Yeti recently revealed new models of its staple hard cooler series, as well as an expansion of its ultra-durable submersible gear bags. The YETI Tundra Haul is the first-ever YETI cooler on wheels—built with the brand’s signature toughness and unmatched insulation power. The Silo 6G is what a water cooler should be—legendary cold-holding power and a uniquely crafted handle and spigot system won’t let you down. The Panga Submersible Backpack 28 is a durable airtight fortress with a tried-and-true backpack design.

“YETI is constantly striving to improve existing products and expand our line of premium goods,” says YETI CEO, Matt Reintjes. “We spend countless hours working through ideas, designs, and various iterations before they hit the market. From the overall concept to the finest details, our team works relentlessly to provide products that enhance our consumers’ outdoor experience, no matter the pursuit.”

Yeti Haul

Like its Tundra predecessors, Haul is armored with YETI’s nearly indestructible rotomolded construction, promising optimal resilience and maximum ice retention for every adventure. The Tundra Haul’s StrongArm Handle is engineered with a T-Bar design that allows its user to pull the cooler alongside, not behind, keeping heels in the clear. Haul’s NeverFlat Wheels never need to be inflated, and its smooth tread pattern leaves no room for gravel to get caught in its grooves. Simply put, Tundra Haul is built to go the extra mile.

Silo 6G Water Cooler

The Silo 6G water cooler is a remarkably insulated, quick-to-pour, easy-to-clean behemoth of a water cooler. With a six-gallon capacity, Silo seals in the cold from sunup to sundown thanks to its PermaFrost Insulation, FatWall Design, and InterLock Lid System. The SurePour Spigot allows for a fast flow rate, and the SteadySteel Handle protects from knocks or drops. Whether at base camp or after a long day’s work, the Silo 6G will keep the crew hydrated.

Panga Submersible Backpack 28

Immune to dunks and downpours, the Panga Submersible Backpack 28 is made from the same waterproof, ultra-durable, and easy-to-clean material as the Panga Submersible Duffel. Its DryHaul Straps and QuickGrab Lash Points offer ultimate carrying comfort, while a removable chest strap and waist belt provide added stability. Engineered with the same high-density, puncture- and abrasion-resistant ThickSkin Shell and HydroLok Zipper, Panga Backpack won’t bat an eye at Mother Nature’s heaviest rainfalls or strongest currents. Additionally, an interior sleeve and mesh stowaway pocket allow for easy access and organization. This pack inspires exploration of the far-flung, water-based corners of the wild.

The Tundra Haul will be available on yeti.com and through authorized dealers starting this Summer for $399.99 in Charcoal and White. The Silo 6G and Panga Submersible Backpack 28 will be available on yeti.com and through authorized dealers starting this Summer for $299.99 each. The Silo 6G will be available in White. The Panga Submersible Backpack 28 will be available in Storm Gray.

Additional new products for Summer 2018 include: Colster Slim Gasket, Wine Tumbler 2-Packs, a new Charcoal colorway for Roadie, Tundra and Rambler products, and Duracoat Color options for YETI Half Gallon and One Gallon Rambler Jugs. Details on all new Summer 2018 products are available on yeti.com.

About YETI

Founded in Austin, Texas in 2006, YETI is a leading premium outdoor brand. The world’s top hunters, anglers, outdoor adventurers, BBQ pitmasters, and ranch and rodeo professionals trust YETI to stand up to the world’s harshest conditions. For more on the company and its full line of products and accessories, visit yeti.com.