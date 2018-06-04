by

Bowfishing’s biggest event of the year took place this past weekend in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma as the 2018 U.S. Open Bowfishing Championship brought 176 teams from across the country to spend a night on the water chasing big fish in Sooner country. The teams were competing for the top prize, $25,000, as well as tons of other prizes and giveaways, including a brand new bowfishing boat.

The top team at this year’s event was local team, Team Line ’em Up. The Oklahoma boys weighed in 20 Gar, with a weight totaling 424.25 pounds, earning the big check in the amount of $25,000.

The Big Fish Champions were Team Shoot ’em All. They shot a 43.4 pound Grass Carp, earning them a check for $5,000 and the Big Fish Championship Belt.

How far do the teams travel for this event?

One team, Team Nocturnal Addiction, traveled all the way from Pennsylvania to compete at this year’s event. The team won the Longest Gar category of the tournament, finished 17th overall, and won a brand new Tracker 1860 bowfishing boat. The trip from PA paid off big for these guys, no doubt.

Tournament founder, John Paul Morris, extended a special thanks to all the teams competing in the 2018 U.S. Open Bowfishing Championship and announced that the 2019 event would be held at Bass Pro Shops in Shreveport, LA.