Coyote Attacks Turkey Decoys: Would You Shoot or Pass? [Video]

by

It’s an all too common scene each spring. Hungry coyotes taking advantage of what looks to be an easy meal as they encounter your turkey decoys. You’ve likely seen it for yourself. If not, just give it some time. It’ll happen sooner or later. Its seems that coyotes are as visible in the spring as much as any other time of the year. That’s why these decoy encounters are so commonplace.

For some hunters, the situation quickly turns into a coyote hunt, while others simply watch things unfold and let the coyote come and go with a free pass to live another day. Which hunter are you? When coyotes attack your turkey decoys, will you shoot, or pass?

Watch the video below to see how these guys handled a coyote attacking their turkey decoys…

We want to hear from you. Comment below and let us know what you would have done in this situation.