2018 NWTF Convention

The 2018 National Wild Turkey Federation (NWTF) Convention is underway in Nashville, Tennessee. Turkey hunters from across the country have made their way to the Music City for turkey hunting’s biggest event of the year. With an exhibit hall full of vendors that opened on Friday, and runs through Sunday, this event is sure to have a little something for every turkey hunter.

The NWTF Convention is held at the beautiful Opryland Resort & Convention Center in Nashville. It’s a really fun venue that allows show attendees to stay in the luxurious resort in the evenings, with a short walk to the convention hall, on location, for the show each day.

The show kicked off with one of the busiest Friday attendances in show history. Maybe it was the rain outside, or just the excitement for the upcoming spring season, but people showed up in a big way on Friday. And it didn’t slow down any on Saturday. It was elbow to elbow up and down the aisles as thousands of turkey hunters checked out the latest in game calls and gear for turkey hunting, deer hunting, waterfowl, and predator.

Turkey hunters make their way to the convention each year in search of the best turkey hunting gear on the planet. It’s always fun to see what new and unique items will have made their way to the store shelves when it comes to turkey gear. Decoys, calls, camo, and a seemingly endless supply of other turkey hunting gear can be found within the walls of the NWTF Convention.

The sport of turkey hunting continues to grow, and the innovations and gear tailored specifically to the turkey hunting community continues to grow right along with it. Just when you think you’ve seen it all, a new product or concept makes its debut at the NWTF Convention.

One of the great things about the show is the opportunity to sit in on variety of seminars designed to strengthen your knowledge and skills in turkey hunting, deer hunting, game calling, and plenty of other great topics. These seminars provide fun for the whole family and are a nice break from all the walking up and down the aisles of the convention hall.

The NWTF Convention also plays host to the biggest turkey calling event of the year, the Grand National Calling Championships. From the youngsters that can call better than 90% of the turkey hunters alive, to the Senior Division of callers, the Grand National calling event is something you just got to see to believe.

If you’ve never been a part of the NWTF Convention, you need to make plans to check it out next year. It’s truly one of the funnest events of the year for hunters. It’s a turkey camp, party, and family reunion all mixed in to one. Don’t miss it! Come check it out in Nashville, Tenenssee.

Be sure to check back often for more updates from the 2018 NWTF Convention.