Yes, the Mathews Triax Really Shoots as Good as You’ve Been Told

I stopped in to spend a few minutes on the Mathews shooting range at the 2018 ATA show on Day 1 and played with the new Triax bow. I’ve heard plenty of good feedback on this new bow, but had yet to lay hands on one for myself. As I waited in line to shoot, I listened to the shooters ahead of me on the range. I waited to hear what kind of noise the Triax made when the string was dropped. And at the risk of sounding like a sales pitch, I was truly impressed at just how hushed this bow is when it goes off. It is remarkably quiet.

When I finally got my turn on the line, I drew the Triax back smooth and easy. No big surprise there. It’s what Mathews bows do. They are smooth as butter on the draw. But the shot is where this bow truly shines. There’s simply no hand shock when you drop the string. The bow just goes off. You don’t feel anything. No bump, jump, or vibration like a lot of other bows. The Triax truly is a work of art.

I was a bit skeptical at such a short axle-to-axle bow, but all that went out the window when I drew back the string and let one fly. You’ve heard it said so many times before, but you really have to shoot this bow for yourself. It’s an incredibly smooth little shooter.

Check it out at www.mathewsinc.com.