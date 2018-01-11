NAP Killzone Swingfire Broadhead

by

NAP always impresses with their solid lineup of super deadly broadheads, and they seem to be continuing that streak with the introduction of their latest broadhead, the Killzone Swingfire broadhead.

NAP’s goal for the Killzone Swingfire was simple – to be the best penetrating broadhead ever built. It’s a 100-grain broadhead with independent pivoting blades to reduce friction loss as the broadhead passes through an animal. This rear deploying head cuts a massive 2-inch entrance hole and creates the least amount of resistance throughout the shot.

The Killzone Swingfire boasts exceptional accuracy with its four extremely sharp blade surfaces that create a monster blood trail for trophy recovery.

The head is super versatile pulling double duty as a perfect option for crossbow shooters as well as low poundage vertical bows. The Swingfire’s blades are specifically designed and weighted to never open in flight- no matter what the speed.

We’re really excited to put this new broadhead to the test in the woods this season.

You’ll find the Killzone Swingfire on the shelf with a price tag of $39.99.

See all the great products from NAP at www.newarchery.com.