Charlie Alsheimer Passes

A giant in the deer hunting and outdoor media world has passed. Charlie Alsheimer likely knew as much about deer and deer hunting as any man on earth. His deer hunting photography was second to none. He was a pioneer – a legend – among the hunting community. He will be greatly missed.

Alsheimer was a regular face for the crew at Deer & Deer Hunting magazine. Here’s a word from D&DH on Charlie’s passing from their Facebook page…

“It is with heavy hearts and deep sadness that we report the sudden passing of longtime D&DH Senior Field Editor Charles J. Alsheimer of Bath, N.Y. Charlie was not only our longest-tenured contributor (since 1979), he was a very dear friend to everyone on our staff. His insights on deer behavior and hunting helped educate countless thousands of whitetail fanatics. Rest in peace, sir.”

Alsheimer invested into the lives of others. Many of my best friends and colleagues in the hunting industry were mentored by Charlie. He wanted to pass on the good things he had been blessed with – and he did that really well.

Despite being the guru on deer hunting photography and deer behavior, the greatest story Charlie ever told was of his love for God. And for that reason, he is in heaven today, beginning a new chapter of life.

Well done, Charlie! We’ll meet again on the other side.