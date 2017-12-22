Are Crossbows Hurting Deer Numbers?

Three autumns ago, Wisconsin joined the growing ranks of states that opened its archery deer season to crossbows.
And much like the states that came before, deer-kill numbers in the Badger state show we have bigger concerns than the crossbow’s impact on whitetail numbers.
Yes, crossbow shooters increased in number each year since Wisconsin’s inaugural “X-bow” season in 2014. And yes they’ve killed more deer each year than the last. And yes they’ve killed increasingly more bucks each year.
And yes, crossbow-killed deer, including bucks, made up a higher percentage of the archery kill and total deer kill each year.
But here’s the thing: Those increases are so modest and the added recreation so priceless that it’s futile trying to convince lawmakers crossbows are hurting a whitetail herd or shredding our bowhunting heritage.
Besides providing more time outdoors for more hunters, crossbows contributed to the archery season’s all-time three largest buck kills in Wisconsin’s history: 46,201 in 2014; 51,823 in 2015; and 51,734 in 2016. Then again, those aren’t shocking, glass-shattering records. The state’s top three archery buck kills before crossbows were 45,988 in 2012, 45,562 in 1999, and 45,498 in 2003.
Before going further, let’s acknowledge no evidence we slide under the microscope will stop some folks from hating crossbows. Some will even deny their disdain, claiming they simply don’t want crossbows in the archery season.
What to make of such spare opposition? Wisconsin offers one of the nation’s longest archery deer seasons, stretching 114 consecutive days from mid-September through early January. No one is forced to use a crossbow, and landowners can’t be prosecuted for forbidding crossbows in their woods.
Yes, compound bows require more practice to achieve proficiency than crossbows, but the compound bow requires less practice to shoot proficiently than recurves or longbow – the original justification for lengthy archery seasons. So, let’s be careful about pushing personal preferences any further.
Let’s move on, and look at some relevant numbers from Wisconsin’s first 3.25 archery/crossbow seasons.
As crossbow critics feared – and Michigan foretold from 2009 to 2011 during its first three years of crossbow hunting – participation increased each year.
— The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources sold 113,506 crossbow licenses in 2014, 131,293 in 2015 (up 16 percent), and 149,348 in 2016 (up 14 percent), for a three-year increase of 31.5 percent.
— The combined buck/antlerless crossbow kill rose all three years, from 26,891 in 2014, to 34,094 in 2015 (up 27 percent); and to 39,776 in 2016 (up 17 percent), for a 48 percent increase overall.
— The crossbow buck kill also rose all three years, from 15,768 in 2014, to 20,594 in 2015 (up 31 percent), and to 23,562 in 2016 (up 14 percent), for a 49 percent increase overall.
— Crossbow kills made up an increasingly larger percentage of the total archery/crossbow kill each year: 33 percent in 2014, 39 percent in 2015, and 42 percent in 2016.
— Crossbow kills also accounted for increasingly larger percentages of the archery/crossbow buck kill each year: 34 percent in 2014, 40 percent in 2015 and 45.5 percent in 2016.
We now pause to put those increases in perspective. Let’s examine the crossbow’s impact on Wisconsin’s overall deer kill. Warning: You must look closely to notice.
— The crossbow’s 26,891 combined buck/antlerless kill in 2014 accounted for 9 percent of the total archery and firearms hunting seasons’ kill. The 34,094 crossbow kill in 2015 accounted for 11 percent of that year’s total kill; and the 39,776 crossbow kill of 2016 accounted for 12 percent of that year’s total kill.
— What about the combined buck kill for all archery and firearms seasons? The crossbow’s 15,768 bucks in 2014 accounted for 11 percent of the combined seasons’ buck kill. Its 20,594 bucks in 2015 accounted for 13.5 percent of the total combined seasons’ buck kill. And the crossbow’s 23,562 bucks in 2016 accounted for 15 percent of the total combined seasons’ buck kill.
Like it or not, those 1 to 4 percentage-point increases in total kill don’t rattle windows or upset anyone except crossbow foes. I doubt even this will jolt anyone who’s objective: Crossbow hunters this year were on track to kill more bucks than their recurve/compound colleagues. As of mid-October, crossbow hunters had registered 3,548 bucks and 4,220 antlerless deer, while regular archery hunters had tallied 2,928 bucks and 5,245 antlerless deer.
But again, perspective requires we consider the totals from the state’s youths-only gun-hunt Oct. 7-8. The youngsters registered 3,165 bucks and 3,674 antlerless deer during their two-day season. That’s only 11 percent fewer bucks than crossbow hunters registered in 25 days of hunting.
Wisconsin’s deer herd can satisfy such demands for meat and recreation, and crossbows provide another way for hunters to enjoy an abundant resource. Rather than wasting more time demonizing crossbows, opponents should work on something positive.
Start inviting friends, family and co-workers to pick up a bow – any bow – and join you often on the range and in the deer woods.
Sharing is more satisfying than hording.
The author of this article is clearly pro crossbow. It’s a simple argument to most regular archery hunters, an able bodied adult that is not handicapped, very young or very old should not be able to hunt 3-4 months during reg archery season with a crossbow. You can show all the stats you want but there are many facts that do not get shared. Crossbows are a preferred weapon for poachers, also insurance companies, farm burea and the crossbow industry have deep pockets and are putting big money and advertising to promote crossbows for their own special interests. Look at most hunting magazines nowadays, crossbows are plastered all over every magazine. I personally think it’s shameful the way it’s been spread from state to state over the past 6 years. I am 54 years old and bowhhnted over 35 years, I could not live with myself if I were not handicapped to use a crossbow during regular archery. You can try to compare longbow, recurve vs compound arguments all you want to justify crossbows. Deep down you know crossbows should have their own short season or be reserved for the old, young and handicapped like it was for decades. But there is no money in marketing that idea.
In today’s instant gratification culture we want to allow people to go buy a crossbow one day and go hunt the next day with little or no practice required. If you can shoot a gun you can shoot a crossbow. I know my opposition is useless and falls on deaf ears, money has blinded many to accepting. crossbows. I just hate these bias articles that are supposedly written by unbiased authors that are clearly bias.
So the basis of your argument, if I’m reading your post correctly, is that crossbows are too easy. Someone can pick up a crossbow today and go hunt with one tomorrow, and thankfully be proficient with it. So my question for you then is – what’s wrong with that? Not everyone has the time or the desire to become deadly with a compound bow. In spite of how you, and many others, feel about shooting a compound, recurve or longbow, not everyone feels the same way. That doesn’t mean this same person doesn’t want to go enjoy nature and the experiences that hunting provides. So if they want to use a crossbow to do so, why should it matter? So long as wildlife populations are being properly managed so that the experience for all hunters (bow, crossbow or firearm) are preserved, what’s the big deal? You can still take your weapon of choice into the field and enjoy the same experiences and rewards you’ve always enjoyed. Your neighbor or the guy down the street who wants to use a crossbow really has no bearing on your personal journey and experiences in the field. And truth be told, there are PLENTY of bowhunters out there using compounds who are not nearly proficient enough to be hunting with them. Lots of guys waiting until the day before the season to knock the dust off the old bow, dig up a few arrows and broadheads, and get ready to hit the woods. If I had to pick whether I wanted one of these people in the woods with a compound or a crossbow, I’ll take a crossbow every time. Let’s not fool ourselves into thinking every compound bowhunter is as dedicated and proficient as we would like them to be. My position has nothing to do with money and everything to do with allowing my fellow hunters to enjoy the experience of hunting regardless of what type of weapon they want to use. Of course the argument usually comes that crossbows don’t belong in archery season, which brings us down a whole separate road of more regulation, more laws and bigger government which oddly enough most hunters are typically against. Once again – so long as wildlife populations are being properly managed and the overall quality of hunting for all participants is not suffering due to over harvesting – what harm are crossbows really doing?