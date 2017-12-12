by

The Christmas season is finally here! It’s truly the funnest time of the year for kids of all ages. And few things bring as much joy to parents as giving gifts to their children. This year we’ve made the job easier in selecting the perfect gift for the young hunter on your list. Here’s a look at some really great gifts for hunting kids.

Midland X-Talker T75

This two-way radio from Midland is the perfect tool for staying connected with friends and family at home, in the yard, or in the woods. They are the perfect option for staying connected with your child that doesn’t have a cell phone just yet. Talk back and forth from treestand or ground blind to hunting camp. These are super practical and a ton of fun. They also come in handy when you are out of cell service, in a blind, or going on a camping weekend. These two-way radios have up to a 38-mile range and feature Midland’s signature Weather Scan technology. ($89.99)

Mathews Stoke

The new Mathews Stoke is pretty much the baddest compound bow ever designed specifially for youth. No more shooting watered down versions of Dad’s bow. This things is the real deal. The STOKE is the most advanced youth bow ever created. At just over 27 inches axle-to-axle, with speeds up to 314 feet per second, this bow is compact, lightweight and offers young archers top-of-the-line craftsmanship. ($999)

The Mathews Stoke is the perfect bow for youth shooters.

Gamo Hornet Maxxim Air Rifle

Okay, so we’re stepping away from archery and bowhunting on this one, but every big kid needs a really slick pellet rifle to keep the local squirrels in check around the house or hunting camp. And the Hornet Maxxim from Gamo fits the bill with options in .177 and .22 caliber with a price tag that’s hard to beat. The gun was designed for small game hunting, recreational shooting and pest control, and you can bet your kid will jump at the chance to do all three. This style of rifle brings back a ton of fun for the whole family when it comes to small game hunting and shooting. ($149)

Outdoor Edge Mini-Grip Knives

Every little boy wants a knife. Just ask him. In fact, they want lots of knives. That’s what makes these Mini-Grip knives from Outdoor Edge a great gift option. Sure, you need to use your best judgement on what age of child to give this to, but if they are ready for a knife, this one is hard to beat. These fully functional mini-knives are perfect for the pocket or key chain. Each knife features a 2.2 inch stainless blade that is precisely heat treated and hand finished shaving-sharp. Rubberized TPR handle scales are mounted to sturdy stainless steel liners for unparalleled strength and a secure, non-slip grip, even when wet. Each knife includes a nylon lanyard that improves ergonomics and allows easy attachment to a carabineer, keychain or clip. Available with black, blaze-orange and hot-pink handles, these knives make the perfect gift and are a great first knife for young outdoor enthusiasts. ($19.95)

Hunter Safety System Lil Treestalker Harness

Keeping your child safe when climbing in and out of the treestand has never been easier thanks to a safety harness from Hunter Safety System designed specifically for kids. Trying to wear an oversized adult version harness is neither safe or comfortable. This harness was made to fit them perfectly.

The harness was built into a vest so there’s no tangled straps or mess to deal with. The harness wears comfortably whether sitting or stand. Teach your child to hunt safe from an early age. Give the gift of safety and peace of mind this Christmas with Hunter Safety System. ($84.95)

Pocket Shot

Christmas is always much more fun when you receive the gift of something to launch projectiles with. BB guns, Nerf guns, slingshots – they’re all pretty much standard gifts every child should have sooner or later.

But now there’s a new style of slingshot that will certainly change the game for kids of all ages. The Pocket Shot is the evolution of the slingshot.

This patented circular design allows users to load and shoot different projectiles at two to three times the rate of a regular slingshot. It’s perfect for your up-and-comer hunter and outdoorsman. It’s tiny size allows you to keep it in your pocket, tackle box, or backpack while storing ammo in its watertight compartment. But don’t let its small size fool you. Shooting projectiles up to 350 feet per second, the Pocket Shot is not a toy. You very well could shoot your eye out. ($25)

Scentlok Next-Gen Full Season Jacket & Pant

There’s nothing quite as cool as camo to kids and youth that are drawn to hunting and the outdoors. So make sure they have the good stuff this season with the Next-Gen Full Season suit from Scentlok. That’s right! Now they can look and feel just as good as mom or dad, with their very own camo.

The Next-Gen Youth series utilizes Scentlok’s popular Full Season fabric paired with their activated carbon technology for odor control. The outer fabric is DWR treated to help shed a light moisture while the inside features a light fleece for comfort and warmth in cool weather. ($79.99 jacket / $79.99 pant)

Lacrosse Youth Silencer Boot

Every hunting child or youth should experience the joy of new hunting boots at least every couple years.

Lacrosse can help you make it happen with the Youth Silencer boots. These 8″ boots for the little guys look and perform just like the ones us big kids use. They weigh just 2.3 lbs. and feature 800G Thinsulate Insulation. The Silencer was designed as a stalking boot, to help you and your crew get closer to the game you pursue.

The low-profile lugs on the outsole will keep them light on their feet, while still providing traction on the most challenging terrain. The insulation and a waterproof liner will keep your child warm and dry, hunt after hunt. ($70)

Trufire Spark Release

The Spark is a great little release aid designed specifically for young shooters. It’s a smaller version of the Trufire Smoke release. It’s got a smaller strap design for smaller users.

Don’t make the mistake of passing down your old, oversized release aid to your child thinking it will work for them. They need something that fits properly to be deadly accurate. This release will fit the younger shooters perfectly.

It features the fold-back design to keep it out of the way until it’s time to shoot. It fits great, shoots easy, and will no doubt help keep your kid on target. ($49.99)

Sitka Youth Celsius Hoody

There was a time when the only hunting apparel options for kids and youth consisted of a cotton camo shirt and pants and maybe some camo coveralls, if you were lucky. Those days are long gone and now there are a growing number of options for kids to get the best gear on the market when it comes to hunting apparel.

One such option to help your child dress out like the big boys is the Celsius Hoody from Sitka Gear. The Celsius Hoody is the youth whitetailer’s puffy jacket, but instead of the crinkly fabrics found in most technical insulators, its baffles of PrimaLoft Silver Hi-Loft Insulation are sheathed in an ultraquiet, durable micro-fleece. All the same features as the adult Celsius Jacket but with an added hood for extra protection. ($129)

Lighted Nocks

I can promise you, nothing makes the flight of the arrow more exciting than watching your arrow light up as it’s headed down range. Kids absolutely love it. And they’ll be thrilled when they have their very own lighted nocks. Our friends at Lumenok beefed up their nocks this year with the new HD Orange nocks that are now 30% brighter. They seriously look like a laser. ($27.99)

Another fun lighted nock option, in a different concept, is the strobing lighted nocks from Nockturnal. These nocks pretty much bring a party with every shot with a super-bright red-green strobing effect. ($34.99)

Caldwell DeadShot FieldPod Max

Caldwell is known for making rock solid shooting rests for hunters of all kinds. And when my kids were finally old enough to start crossbow hunting with me during archery season, the Caldwell DeadShot FieldPod was the rest of choice for my crew.

My kids have killed deer and turkey from a very young age with the FieldPod. It simply works like no other rest on the market. The child simply steps up to the weapon, aims and shoots. There’s no struggling to hold the weapon or stay steady. The FieldPod does it all for you. It’s a great tool for young hunters.

The latest version, the FieldPod Max, has independently adjustable legs allowing you to set up on rough terrain or a hillside and still maintain a level shooting platform. Length and pivot point adjustments ensure a perfect fit and balance for any weapon. Cast aluminum hub provides tension adjustable rotation and tilting for fast and stable target acquisition. ($149)

Browning Epic Headlamp

Every child needs his or her own headlamp for hunting, fishing, camping or just hanging out in the yard after dark. And the new Epic Headlamp from Browning is hard to beat. The Epic rechargeable headlamp features brightness levels from 100 to 260 lumens and an effective distance of 75 to 115 yards depending on the battery used.

An easy to use rotary mode selector knob lets the user choose between 2-hour mode, 4-hour mode and 10-hour mode for the white LED, or use the green LED for greater stealth and night vision.

A rubber cover protects the USB charging port. The built-in smart charger features a color-coded charging indicator. The rugged Vista camo polymer body is tough and water-resistant and only 3-1/2” in length. ($64.99)

We hope you have fun outfitting your little hunter with great hunting and outdoor gear this season. A big Merry Christmas to you and your family from the crew at Bowhunting.com!