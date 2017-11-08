HSS Lifeline Saves Rob Kaufhold’s Life

by

It’s that time of the year when the big buck photos and stories start rolling in every day through our social media platforms. But unfortunately, it’s also the time of year when treestand accident photos and stories start coming through as well.

I cringed last night when I saw Rob Kaufhold, of Lancaster Archery post a testimonial and photos from an ugly situation that could have been deadly had he not been wearing his Lifeline from Hunter Safety System. He’s bruised, but not broken. And he now wants other people to hear his story in hopes that they might hunt safer when they climb into the tree.

Here’s Rob’s Facebook post following his treestand accident…

PLEASE, use a safety harness AND a Lifeline! Last week, the Lord spared me from what could have been a horrific 24 foot fall from a treestand on my place in Ohio. The aging support cables broke just as I put my second foot and all my weight onto the platform. One moment I was admiring the gorgeous view and a nano-second later, I was hanging from the harness, in surprising comfort. I got my wits about me to see what happened and pulled myself over to the stick ladder. Only bruised my arm I hit on a step of the stick ladder on the 4′ sudden descent. I’m thankful that I’m still here for my wife, kids, family and friends. Also grateful for HSS/ Hunter Safety Systems for their Safety harness and 30′ Lifeline that I hooked to from the ground up. #gravityisforreal

Thank God safety harnesses and the Lifeline! We’re glad you’re still around to tell your story, Rob!

Treestands will eventually wear out or malfunction. That’s why it is so important to stay anchored at all times. There’s no excuse for not staying safely anchored from the ground up with the Lifeline. Check out all the gear to keep you safe when treestand hunting at www.huntersafetysystem.com