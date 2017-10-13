Bowhunting Persimmons for Early Season Success

by

Many of my earliest bowhunting memories involve hunts taking place around persimmon trees. Even today, the mere site and smell of persimmon trees in the fall usher me back to those early days when I climbed into the tree with great anticipation. I knew then – and still know today – persimmons on the ground lead to arrows being launched.

When I locate one of these persimmon tree hotspots, I hang a stand. It’s just that simple. They will draw and hold the deer. I’ll climb into my stand knowing, tags will be filled.

Deer Candy

Persimmons tend to draw deer like candy controls a kid. Once they find them, they will continue to come back until they have have exhausted the food source. While the Japanese Persimmon can be found in warmer climates like California and Florida, the American Persimmon has a much broader range that covers much of the southeast quarter of the U.S. Technically a juicy berry, persimmons ripen in the fall, sometimes earlier, often later, depending on where you find them.

It seems that all kind of wildlife hone in on persimmons when they ripen. Birds, opossums, raccoons, squirrels, foxes, coyotes and others all dine on persimmons. But none seem to like them as much as the whitetail deer. It truly is a candy they can’t seem to resist.

When to Hunt Persimmons?

Persimmons typically ripen in the fall. But depending on where you find them, they may ripen late August – early September, or as late as November. On my place here in Tennessee, I’ve had persimmons hitting the ground and devoured by the critters long before the archery opener that kicks off the 3rd weekend in September. This year, they have been falling later, and should be right on time for my early season bowhunts.

Mornings or Afternoons for Hunting Over Persimmons?

Persimmon stands seem to serve the bowhunter equally well in the morning or afternoon. They seem to be the last stop on the way back to bed in the mornings, or the first stop on the way out to spend the night in ag fields in the evenings. I’ve watch deer make multiple stops throughout the day as they check back for any freshly fallen fruit. It’s not uncommon to see the same deer show up 3-5 times a day at persimmon stands checking for the goods.

Active persimmon trees can be a bowhunter’s best friend. You really can’t go wrong when this fruit is available on your deer hunting property. Don’t have any on your place? Now’s the time to plant them. And in just a handful of years, you can be making deer hunting memories of your own while bowhunting persimmons.