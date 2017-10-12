The Snart: Greatest Deer Call in the Whitetail Woods? [VIDEO]

by

Call it the Snart, or call it the Sneeze-Fart. The bottom line is, it has officially been documented on a Stealth Cam. And while we’re not sure how long it will take for Primos or Knight & Hale to put these sounds into a can and get it on the store shelf, we are pretty sure this call is legit.

Just look at how the Snart demands the attention of the other deer in the video. I mean, who wouldn’t snap their head around if their momma snarted in the woods???

Give it a look. I’ll bet it’s the funniest thing you’ll see all day. Be sure to share it with your friends and family.