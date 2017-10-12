Menu
The Snart: Greatest Deer Call in the Whitetail Woods? [VIDEO]

The Snart: Greatest Deer Call in the Whitetail Woods? [VIDEO]

Oct 12, 2017 by Leave a Comment

Call it the Snart, or call it the Sneeze-Fart. The bottom line is, it has officially been documented on a Stealth Cam. And while we’re not sure how long it will take for Primos or Knight & Hale to put these sounds into a can and get it on the store shelf, we are pretty sure this call is legit.

stealth-Cam-snart

Have you ever heard the Snart?

Just look at how the Snart demands the attention of the other deer in the video. I mean, who wouldn’t snap their head around if their momma snarted in the woods???

Give it a look. I’ll bet it’s the funniest thing you’ll see all day. Be sure to share it with your friends and family.

 

