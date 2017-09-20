How To Get Better Trail Cam Photos

Face Cameras North
Aim Camera Down Trails
Use Water Crossings
Clear The Way
Compose The Shot
Composing the shot is the most important element, no doubt. Don’t just throw your camera on a tree and leave. Take time to compose the shot. Use leading lines, the Rule of Thirds, and foreground/background subjects to add depth and interest to your images.
Your camera doesn’t have a screen to preview? Set it up, let it take a couple photos. Use a card reader and that phone in your pocket to see how it looks.
