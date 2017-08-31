Daddy’s Little Hunter Book For Kids

by

The Bowhunting.com crew ran into Ben Kluge a few weeks ago at DeerFest in Wisconsin. Ben is the author of a new little children’s book called, Daddy’s Little Hunter. The book was designed to spark an interest in hunting and the outdoors in kids age 0-5. It’s a quick and simple book that your kid will enjoy, I promise. Just be prepared to read it over and over again. My little 4-year-old, Remi, got a kick out of the fact that there was a place to write in his name, customizing the story just for him.

Not to leave the girls out, Kluge has recently launched a girls version of the Daddy’s Little Hunter book. This first book is focused on deer hunting, but a turkey hunting version is coming soon.

Check out his website to keep up with all the latest from the new line of books, Daddy’s Little Hunter. www.dlhbooks.com