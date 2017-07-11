Gen-X Cuda Bowfishing Bow

by

I recently had the chance to play around a bit with the new Cuda bowfishing bow from Gen-X. Gen-X is an affiliate of Genesis, makers of the world’s easiest and most user-friendly bows for beginners. I used the Genesis bows years ago for bowfishing due to their simplicity, and the fact that everyone in the boat could use the same bow. It was a perfect, one size fits all kind of bow for my whole family. Now, those same user-friendly features have been beefed up and built into what is the all new Cuda bowfishing bow.

Beefed Up For Bowfishing

The Gen-X Progressive Let-Off technology is nothing knew for the company, but applying it to the bowfishing world just made perfect sense. It’s really a natural fit. The Cuda is beefed up with corrosion resistant stainless steel components for battling the elements on the water. The bow also delivers some beefier draw weights to cover a range of bowfishing conditions with a draw weight range from 25-40 lbs. Big fish and deep water are no problem for the Cuda.

Specs on the Cuda

Specs on the Cuda include: 35 1/2″ axle-to axle, 7 5/8″ brace height, 25-40 lbs. adjustable draw weight, 21-30″ draw length, and 3.4 lbs. mass weight. The Cuda is available in right or left hand models.

With an effortless draw-cycle, you can easily hold the Cuda at full draw, yet it’s perfectly suited for snap shooting at fast-darting fish as well.

The Cuda Bowfishing Kit

I always have people asking me about purchasing a simple and affordable all-in-one kit to get started in bowfishing. And this bow definitely meets that demand. The Cuda bowfishing kit has everything you need to hit the water, right out of the package.

The kit includes a Zebco 808 Bowfisher reel pre-spooled with 200-lb. line, a fiberglass arrow with safety slide, arrow rest and finger savers. Seriously, you can simply buy this bow and go to the water. It’s ready to roll.

The Zebco reel features an indicator that shows you whether or not you have pushed the button on the reel to release the line. Failure to push the button on a spinner reel will cost you shots on fish. And it’ll drive you crazy. This indicator allows for a quick and easy reference. Red means no, and green means go. The red and green indicators are not actually lights, so don’t expect to look down in complete darkness and see red or green. But the deck lights on the front of the boat seem to be enough to allow you to see red or green. The bottom line, mash the button ahead of time. You won’t have time in the heat of the action to check for red or green.

Zebco reels have a huge fan base in the bowfishing community. They have been around a long time and have stood the test of time. It will be interesting to see how this newer version holds up to the rigors of bowfishing in the days ahead as ample abuse is dished out.

Overall, this is a great bowfishing rig that will no doubt meet the needs of any bowfishermen at any skill level of the game. It’s light, comfortable to shoot all day, and fits shooters of all sizes and strength. It’s a great all-in-one kit that rings up right around $300.

Great bow, killer price. Check it out at www.genxbow.com.