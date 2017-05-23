2017 Father’s Day Hunting Gift Guide

Father's Day is right around the corner and Bowhunting.com wants to help you step up your game this year when it comes to buying gifts for Dad. We've rounded up some of our favorite gear of the year to bring you Bowhunting.com's Father's Day Gift Guide.
Mathews Archery Swag
Every year, Mathews unleashes a plethora of killer new swag for avid archers and bowhunters. And 2017 just might be their best offering yet. There's plenty of cool caps, visors, t-shirts, and hoodies for every Dad, no matter what style he tends to favor. Say no to another tie or sweater this Father's Day. Get him the good stuff from Mathews.
HHA Virtus Arrow Rest
If Dad needs an upgrade on his bow this year, a good place to start would be the new Virtus arrow rest from HHA Sports. Constructed with the same quality and integrity as the Optimizer sight, the Virtus is a full containment fall away arrow rest. Out of the box, the Virtus comes ready to be mounted to your bow with the launcher silencing kit pre-installed. Built with versatility in mind, the Virtus is equipped with adequate windage adjustment to ensure perfect center shot alignment. The Virtus is made in the USA, carries a 100% lifetime warranty, and a portion of all proceeds goes to help veterans struggling with depression and PTSD.
MSRP $129
Pine Ridge Archery Kwik Stand
Another great bow accessory that your Dad is sure to appreciate is the new Kwik Stand Bow Support from Pine Ridge. The Kwik Stand solves all the issues archers have with current bow stands on the market, with their new design featuring simple adjustments to fit on all bow limbs. The legs also adjust, providing the ultimate in balance and stability.
20% off all Kwik Stand orders for Father’s Day promo - Promo Code: BHDAD17
MSRP $19.95
M.U.D. Twist N Lock Tie Down Anchors
The crew at Moose Utility Divsison helps makes it easy for you to trick out Dad's ATV/UTV this Father's Day with their new Twist N Lock Tie Down Anchors. You simply insert these anchors in the bed hole of your Ranger, RZR or Sportsman, tighten it up, and you're ready to go. No more loose and unsecure loads. Tighten things up with the new Twist N Lock anchors from Moose Utility Division.
MSRP $39.95
Lumenok HD Orange Lighted Nocks
If your dad loves shooting a bow, then he'll definitely love the gift of lighted nocks for Father's Day. They are affordable and a ton of fun to shoot - the perfect gift! And the new HD Orange nocks are now 30% brighter than anything we've seen before. These new nocks have an improved design with even better contact conection and replaceable batteries.
MSRP $29.99/3 pack
Stealth Cam DS4K Trail Cam
Stealth Cam continues to plow new ground when it comes to trail camera technologry with their brand new DS4K camera. This camera brings 30 Megapixel Ultra Hi Res Performance and 4K Ultra HD Video. The unit also features 42 No Glo IR Emitters. This camera will take dad's photo and video quality in scouting cameras to a whole new level.
MSRP $299.99
Lacrosse Aerohead Sport Boots
If new kicks are on the list for Dad this year, make it a new pair of boots from Lacrosse. Their new Aerohead Sports boots are incredibly comfortable and are built to take the punishment that the weather and elements thow Dad's way. The Brush Tuff material stands up to unforgiving brush and briers while an abrasion resistant shin guard offers extra protection without added bulk.
MSRP $170
Bowhunt or Die Gear
We would be remiss if we didn't give ourselves a little plug here, right? If Dad is a serious bowhunter you'll want to check out our full line of Bowhunting.com & Bowhunt or Die gear. From hats and shirts to decals, mugs, arrow wraps and water bottles we've got it all!
Use promo code DADROCKS to save 15% on all orders through 6/15/17
Wicked Tree Gear Hand Pruners
Dad will get a ton of mileage out of a pair of hand pruners from Wicked Tree Gear. These things are priceless when it comes to summer treestand prep work, and will no doubt get non-stop throughout hunting season. The Hand Pruners can cut branches up to 1 inch in diameter and weighs only 9 ounces. They also feature an aluminum frame, ergonomic yellow rubber grip, lifetime warranty, and free shipping. Use promo code WICKED10 to save 10% on your next order.
MSRP $29.99
ScentLok Socks
Father's Day socks are a whole lot better when they are the new socks from ScentLok. And the 2017 lineup of socks from ScentLok will have Dad covered with options including the Professional, Executive, Sport, Merino Wool, Crew socks and much more. Seriously, there's a pair for any - and every - Dad. Be sure to check out the Everyday sock. It's the perfect option whether you're going from the office to the gym, or the course to the clubhouse. The Everyday Sock was designed for one thing, everyday life.
Prices start at $12.99
Lancaster Archery Supply Gift Card
If you want to go with the gift card option for Father's Day, get the card from Lancaster Archery Supply. These guys have over 40,000 products avialable for archers, bowhunters, and outdoorsmen. We're pretty sure he'll be able to get exactly what he wants. You'll never go wrong with a gift card from Lancaster.
America's Best Bowstrings
www.americasbestbowstrings.com
Give the gift of custom bowstrings this Father's Days from America's Best Bowstrings. The string color options are seemingly endless, allowing Dad to customize his bow to whatever look he likes. These strings are fast, accurate, and won’t allow any peep rotation, creep, or stretching. They truly are the best bowstrings in America.
Bowhunter Box Club
You can truly give Dad the gift that keeps on giving the whole year through when you give him a subscription to Bowhunter Box Club. Seriously, this is a great gift idea. Each month he'll receive a box full of great gear just for bowhunters, delivered right to his door. Every bowhunter loves new gear. Dads included. And Bowhunter Box Club delivers the good stuff. There's plenty of other great VIP benefit options that members can add to maximize the gear they receive throughout the year. You can't go wrong with this subscription.
Scent Crusher Ozone Tote
Dad can store all his hunting clothes in this over-sized ozone tote from Scent Crusher. The Ozone Tote is perfectly at home in the man-cave or in the back of the truck and will keep all your hunting garments scent free and ready for the hunt. The Scent Crusher is a heavy duty 40 gal. container that can be used for permanent storage or for traveling. Constructed from polypropylene and polyethylene, the Ozone Tote is even safe for food storage. The unit includes a 12V adapter and 110V charger and a maintenance free digital ozone generator. The Tote measures 35"x21"x18" and comes with a 20-year life expectancy.
MSRP $299.99
From May 28 to June 24 make sure you visit ScentCrusher.com for exclusive Father's Day special offers!
Tactacam 4.0
The Tactacam video camera may very well be one of the funnest little gadgets you can possibly give your dad this Father's Day. The Tactacam will allow the opportunity to capture the memory of every hunt to share with the whole family. You simply attach the Tactacam 4.0 to the bow, crossbow, or firearm, push the power on auto record button to start recording. Then push the button again when you want to stop recording. It's really that easy. Tactacam 4.0 also features 5x zoom, 2.7k HD video, low light sensor and a 360 degree mic. Combined with Tactacam's newly designed shell, quick change mode button, external battery indicator and rugged water resistant construction… This camera is made to perform and will stand up to whatever Dad puts it through.
MSRP $329.99
Hunter Safety System Hanger Harness
Help Dad stay safe this season with the HSS-HANGER harness. The HSS-HANGER is the first and only treestand harness designed for the off season – hanging and removing tree stands, cutting trails and shooting lanes and running trail cameras. Dad will love it, and you'll be making treestand chores much safer and easier at the same time.
MSRP $99.95
Lone Wolf Hunt Ready System
www.lonewolfhuntingproducts.com
Lone Wolf's Hunt Ready Treestand System includes the industry leading Alpha Hang On treestand, a 4 pack of Lone Wolf Climbing sticks and an Alphatech Stick Quiver. It’s everything you need to hang and hunt from the most versatile, strongest, lightest and most quiet setup in the world.
MSRP $459.98 (plus $5.99 flat rate shipping)
Now through Father's Day save $50 on any order of $199 or more - no promo code needed!
Heartland Wildlife's Spring Food Plot Products
https://www.heartlandwildlife.com/shop/cat/spring-food-plots/
Want to give a gift that'll keep on producting throughout the season? Then get Dad fixed up with spring food plot products from Heartland Wildlife. Our friends at Heartland Wildlife are offering a Father's Day special on spring food plot products.
Use coupon code FD617 to receive 10% off on your spring food plot purchases. One use per customer, expires 6/10/17.
NAP Spitfire DoubleCross Broadheads
Father's Day is a great time to help Dad restock on broadheads, so be sure to put the new Spitfire DoubleCross broadheads on your list. This unique 4-blade design cuts horizontally and vertically no matter the angle of impact. The result? Incredible wound channels and bloodtrails. They come in a 100 grain 3-pack and boast a 3” cutting diameter.
MSRP $39.99/3 pack
Dead Down Wind Grand Slam Kit
The Grand Slam Kit from Dead Down Wind features everything you need to help Dad stay scent free on his next hunt. The kit includes laundry detergent, bar soap, hand sanitizer, field spray, field spray refills, wind checker, and fleece skull cap. This is one gift that he'll really appreciate when opening day rolls around once again.
MSRP $24.99
Tink's Power Scrape All Season Kit
Deer season will be here before you know it, and summer time is not too early to start conditioning your deer to using mock scrapes. And you can make that job much easier with the Power Scrape All Season Kit from Tink's. Trust us, your Dad will love you for it. The kit includes: Power Scrape Starter, Scrape Bomb, and Power Scrape Finisher. The kit was designed to keep your bucks in the area as they return to check out the mock scrapes or natural scrapes on your property again and again.
MSRP $14.99
Black Eagle Arrows
Arrows. We never like to buy them, but we certainly love to shoot them. Take the burden off Dad this Father's Day by giving him the gift of new arrows from Black Eagle. Designed especially for the toughest outdoorsmen, Black Eagle’s arrows were built using superior carbon technology to handle the ruggedness and abuse encountered while hunting. These hunting arrows are affordable and are manufactured with the perfect balance of speed and kinetic energy to provide for maximum versatility for the unpredictability of the woods.
Busted Rack Shirts
If Dad's the type of guy who enjoys a good laugh with his hunting adventures, these are the shirts for him! Busted Rack produces a variety of high-quality hunting t-shirts that not only look good and fit great, but let people know you're on a mission to Make Hunting Great Again.
Save 25% on your order with promo code BHOD25
Luminox Sea Series Watches
Luminox has been the watch of choice for professionals like Navy SEALs, SCUBA legend Stan Waterman, the US Coast Guard, law enforcement divers and many more for the past 25 years. With a resume like that, Dad is sure to love one of these rugged time pieces.
Starting at $375
